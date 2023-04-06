Chelsea ‘close to appointing’ ex-manager on interim basis at Stamford Bridge - Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly close to appointing Frank Lampard as interim manager till the end of the season.

The Blues sacked Graham Potter after their 2-0 league loss against Aston Villa on April 1. Assistant manager Bruno Saltor took charge of the club's goalless Premier League draw against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge three days later.

However, it seems Chelsea's board want a more qualified option to manage the club till the end of the season. According to the Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Lampard is close to sealing a return to the west London outfit in a managerial capacity. Ornstein tweeted:

"Chelsea are close to appointing Frank Lampard as head coach on an interim basis until the end of this season. Proposed deal would see 44yo installed immediately, while exhaustive search for new permanent boss continues in weeks ahead."

The Englishman started his coaching career at Chelsea, where he was a youth coach for the 2017-18 campaign. He was installed as Championship club Derby County's manager for the next season before being appointed as the Blues' head coach in July 2019.

Lampard took charge of 84 games across competitions, winning 44 and losing 25, before being sacked in January 2021. He joined Everton a year later but was relieved of his duties in January 2023, with the club 19th in the standings after 20 games.

Appointing Lampard as the club's interim boss does not mean the Blues will stop looking for a new manager, though. The Blues are expected to continue to look for the ideal candidate to become Potter's permanent successor in the coming weeks before making a decision in the summer.

Kai Havertz voices frustration at Graham Potter sack after Chelsea's draw against Liverpool

Kai Havertz seemed to take aim at Chelsea's owners after his team's goalless draw against Liverpool in west London.

The Germany international said that the players were 'frustrated' to see the back of Graham Potter so soon. He said (h/t Mirror):

"We have to do our job on the pitch, but when you have a manager long-term, it is easier for us players. It is not nice; we have to take responsibility for what is going on. We are at the front; everyone sees us. We are all very frustrated to see Graham go, but we have to accept the situation."

Co-wwner Todd Boehly sensationally sacked Thomas Tuchel in September last summer to appoint Potter at the Stamford Bridge helm. The Englishman was sacked just seven months into the job.

The Blues are 11th in the league with just 39 points from 29 games. They have won just four of their 17 games across competitions in 2023.

