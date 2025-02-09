Chelsea close to sealing deal to make first summer signing just days after winter window closed: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly close to roping in Sporting CP midfielder Dario Essugo, who made his senior debut under Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim, this summer.

Essugo, 19, is considered one of Portugal's best up-and-coming defensive midfielders due to his rapid rise in stature. He made his debut as a 16-year-old for Sporting in 2021 and has won two Primeira Liga titles.

Now, according to The Sun, Chelsea are hoping to reignite their winter interest in Essugo and launch a move for him this summer. However, they could struggle to convince the midfielder that he would get enough minutes at the Blues, who have Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Essugo, who surpassed Portugal legend Figo as Sporting's youngest-ever starter in 2022, has made 25 appearances across competitions for his boyhood team. He is currently on loan at UD Las Palmas and has scored one goal in 14 overall outings for the La Liga outfit this season.

The Chelsea target has made seven appearances for Portugal's U21 side.

Mario Melchiot hits out at Chelsea attacker

Speaking recently on ESPN, former Chelsea full-back Mario Melchiot lambasted Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho for his recent poor run of form for the Blues. He said (h/t Metro):

"I think the last couple of games, he's gone a little bit too quiet. The [Manchester] City game, [he was] quiet, you know. It's too quiet for me, especially as a winger and the talent. He has the pace and the skill to make it really hard for a defender and at the moment, I can see he has comfortability the way he handles the ball."

Melchiot, who represented the Blues between 1999 and 2004, added:

"But I don't want to see him handle the ball, I want him to go beyond players. I want him to make the defenders... give them a hard time. And at the moment, he's not doing that and that's why I feel like: 'What's going on with him?'"

Sancho, who joined the west London outfit on a loan move last summer, has suffered a dip in form of late. Since the turn of the year, the winger has laid out just one assist in seven overall matches for Chelsea.

Overall, the Manchester United loanee has started 15 of his 21 total appearances for the Blues this season. The 24-year-old has bagged two goals and registered six assists in 1325 minutes of action this campaign.

