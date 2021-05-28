Chelsea to compete with Tottenham Hotspur for German midfielder - Reports

Chelsea are looking to sign Borussia Monchengladbach’s Jonas Hofmann this summer as Thomas Tuchel is eyeing a reunion with the midfielder.

Hofmann’s current contract with Borussia Monchengladbach runs until 2023, but the club could cash in on him if they receive a good offer from Chelsea.

Hofmann is also attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, as well as clubs in La Liga, according to German publication Kicker. The player himself is also keen on a new adventure.

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur & unnamed La Liga clubs are interested in signing 28-year-old Gladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann this summer. (Kicker) https://t.co/sRLKcsiPKl — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) May 27, 2021

The 28-year old played under Tuchel while the two were at Borussia Dortmund in the 2015-16 season, before he was sold to Gladbach in the winter transfer window that season.

Chelsea keen to add Hofmann’s versatility to the club

Hofmann hasn’t set the Bundesliga on fire by any stretch of the imagination, but he is a reliable player that could hold him in good stead at Chelsea.

His tenacity and ability to play in multiple positions is highly valued even by Germany head coach Joachim Loew, Hofmann has subsequently been named in the national team squad for the upcoming Euros.

Hofmann played in seven different positions for Gladbach this past season, all the way from a central midfielder to a centre-forward. His consistency despite being played in different roles stood out, and Chelsea could do with someone like him in their lineup next season.

The Blues have progressed well under Thomas Tuchel, but they could once again have a busy transfer window despite spending a lot of money last summer.

Kicker reporting considerable interest in Gladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann. Chelsea & Spurs two of the clubs looking seriously at the Germany international who turns 29 in July. Also said to be wide interest among La Liga clubs. Kicker says Hofmann himself is weighing up a move. — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) May 27, 2021

Signing another goal-scorer is high on their transfer wishlist, and another midfielder to add more depth to the squad is required as well.

Hofmann can fit in as a central midfielder alongside a more defensive-minded player like N’Golo Kante, or could provide width on the right flank, which is his preferred position.

Since joining Borussia Monchengladbach from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, Hofmann has made 153 appearances for Die Fohlen and has been a key cog in their squad.

The six goals and 11 assists Hofmann mustered in just 24 appearances this past season were his best ever return in the Bundesliga.

