Chelsea complete deal to sign Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes’ cousin on 7-year contract: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly secured the services of 17-year-old defender Denner from Corinthians, per Globo reports. The Brazilian youngster is considered the cousin of Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

Denner is believed to be one of Brazil's promising defenders and has impressed at club side Corinthians despite being just 17 years old.

He is also expected to join a now-growing list of promising Brazilian youngsters who have been poached by Chelsea.

The Blues, under Todd Bohely and Clearlake Capital, have demonstrated their commitment to signing some of the world's promising youngsters with the hope that they develop into world-class players.

A couple of such signings have already come from Brazil, with the likes of Estevao Willian, Andre Santos, Devid Washington, and not forgetting Angelo joining the Blues.

Meanwhile, reports via Globo suggest that 17-year-old Denner could join the list as Chelsea has reportedly agreed to a €10 million transfer with Corinthians for the player.

Further reports also suggest that Corinthians will receive €4 million in performance-related bonuses and a sell-on clause in the contract.

Denner, 17, on the other hand, is also expected to join the Blues when he turns 18 next year.

What to expect from Denner at Chelsea?

The 17-year-old is predominantly a left-back with an eye for goal and could be lethal in the attack.

This season, in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, also known as the Cophinha tournament, Denner has scored three goals and registered one assist for the Corinthians youth team.

Furthermore, as with almost every Brazilian soccer player, Denner also has a bit of flair for his game, which could be appealing to Blues' fans.

The Brazilian could also be a good understudy to first-choice left-back Marc Cucurella should he eventually secure a move to West London in 2026.

Cucurella is currently the only recognized left-back at Chelsea after the Blues allowed both Ben Chilwell and Renato Veiga to leave on loan during the winter transfer window.

As such, Denner could add cover for Enzo Maresca's left-back position next season, should he eventually join the Blues.

The 17-year-old could also join the list of Brazilian stars who have played for the Blues in recent years. Notable mentions include David Luiz, Thiago Silva, Willian Borges, and Oscar, amongst others.

