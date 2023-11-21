Chelsea complicating matters for Xabi Alonso by wanting to secure deal for his dream signing at Real Madrid: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for Netherlands international Jeremie Frimpong, who is also seemingly a top target for Xabi Alonso if he takes over at Real Madrid. The Blues are keen to add the Bayer Leverkusen wing-back to their squad despite having Reece James and Malo Gusto.

As per a report in Depor, Frimpong is the #1 full-back target for Chelsea next summer. They are aware of interest from Real Madrid and are trying to pip them to the signing.

The Spanish giants, on the other hand, see the Dutchman as the ideal successor to Dani Carvajal. Alonso, meanwhile, has been touted to replace Carlo Ancelotti next summer and he reportedly wants to bring Frimpng with him from Leverkusen.

Manchester United were also linked with a move for the full-back but football pundit Frank McAvennie urged them to drop interest. He told Football Insider:

"He is a good full-back. He is tiny, though. Coming up to the Premier League is a big difference; there are some big players now. Would Manchester United want him? He is great going forward ,but defensively, I do not know if United would be interested. Somebody of his size, defending, he has to go to teams that are on the front foot and attacking all the time. It is going to take Manchester United a while to get back to that."

Frimpong has played 16 matches this season for Leverkusen across competitions and scored five goals while assisting seven times. Depor's report claims Liverpool are also interested in signing the full-back.

Real Madrid eye Chelsea star next summer

Real Madrid are reportedly keen on signing Reece James from Chelsea next summer. The Spanish giants believe the Englishman is the best right-back in the world.

The full-back, who was named the Chelsea captain this summer, has claimed that he is feeling fully fit after a long time. He spoke to Chelsea's website and said:

"I haven’t felt this good in a long time. I definitely feel my strength and fitness building up again. Recently, I’ve been able to play consistently. I haven’t been able to play 90 minutes yet, but I’m training and playing hard, and pushing the limits every day to get back to my best level."

He added:

"I’m happy to be helping the team again as well. After almost three months out, it takes a while to build back up and find your form again. Some people think as soon as you come back you should instantly be at the level you left at, but it doesn’t work like that. You have to move slow and steady. That’s what I have been doing. I’m slowly progressing."

El Nacional claim Real Madrid are reportedly set to test Chelsea with a £50 million bid but the Blues have no plans to sell.