Chelsea confident about beating competition from Arsenal in race to sign 21-year-old Premier League star: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly confident of beating Arsenal to Michael Olise's signature this summer. The Crystal Palace winger is a target for both London clubs, while Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the 21-year-old.

As per a report in 90Min, Chelsea have jumped ahead of the Gunners in the race to sign Olise. The French international, who usually operates as a right-winger, could also function as an attacking midfielder in Mauricio Pochettino's preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

Arsenal were also keen on signing the Frenchman as they seek a backup for Bukayo Saka. They see the Palace star as the ideal fit, given his Premier League experience and age. Manchester City are also reportedly keeping tabs on Olise as they are in the hunt for a Riyad Mahrez replacement.

Olise has an agreement in his contract which would allow him to leave for £35 million, as per the report.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor told Football Insider in April that Arsenal should be looking at the Frenchman. He said:

"I think he'd fit perfectly into that Arsenal side. He'd be a great backup for Saka. Hopefully, Arsenal's top players don't get injured, but if Saka did – they don't have a replacement on that right-hand side. I think Olise would be a great signing, but it just depends on what kind of fee Crystal Palace would ask for in the summer window."

Olise has scored six goals and provided 19 assists in 71 matches for the Eagles.

Crystal Palace facing fight to keep Chelsea and Arsenal target

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has admitted that the club are fighting to keep Michael Olise. He acknowledged the interest in the Frenchman and stated that he cannot lose another winger.

Pointing to the exit of Wilfried Zaha following the expiration of his contract, Hodgson claimed that he had lost one of the best wingers in the league. He does not want the same to happen with the reported exit of Chelsea target Olise. He said:

"Clubs are circling around him and we are going to have a fight on our hands to make sure he stays with us. We had two outstanding wingers who were almost the best in the league – Michael Olise on the right side and Wilf on the left. We don't have Wilf any more."

The English tactician added:

"We've lost five senior players from last season and brought one in – Jefferson Lerma; he's good and we're happy to have him – but there is still that hole of five senior players in the squad, two of whom were two of the real stars of the team."