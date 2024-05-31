Chelsea confident they can displace Manchester United at the front of the queue for 22-year-old PL star: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly confident they can beat Manchester United to the signing of Crystal Palace's in-demand winger Michael Olise. The Frenchman looks set to depart Selhurst Park after a stunning season for the Eagles.

TEAMTalk reports that the Blues are optimistic about their chances of winning the race to sign Olise. There are three reasons they feel they can convince the Palace star to turn down the Red Devils and head to Stamford Bridge.

Olise is happy in London and has made strong connections in the city. He's been in the English capital for most of his career, starting in Reading's youth system and that city around 36 miles away.

The seven-cap France U21 international also has built a strong rapport with several players in Chelsea's squad. He's spoken to some of the Blues' crop who could persuade him to turn Manchester United down.

Olise's younger brother also plays in the west London giants' youth academy and signed a new long-term deal. This could be a factor in convincing the Palace attacker to join them.

The London-born youngster was in fine form last season, registering 10 goals and six assists in 19 games across competitions. He has three years left on his contract and the report claims he's expected to be sold for £60 million.

Chelsea or Manchester United? Michael Olise supported one of the PL giants chasing his signature

Michael Olise has a big decision to make between the two Premier League rivals.

Chelsea may be confident they'll win the race for Olise but he may have his heart set on a move to Manchester United. The Palace winger supported the Red Devils growing up, per football.london.

It was claimed in January that Olise preferred a move to Old Trafford over Stamford Bridge. Whether his stance has changed as the season has concluded remains to be seen.

Olise gave the Red Devils a sign of what to expect if he were to join Erik ten Hag's side. He was man-of-the-match, bagging a brace in a 4-0 win over United at Selhurst Park (May 6).

The former Arsenal youth product spent time in the Blues' youth academy before heading to Manchester City's youth system in 2016. He then moved to Reading in 2018 where he kickstarted his senior career.

Manchester United are set for a major overhaul this summer under Sir Jim Ratcliffe's new co-ownership. The right wing looks to be on their agenda with Antony's future uncertain amid a disappointing spell at the club.