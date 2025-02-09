Chelsea confident of signing €80 million-rated defender for less than his release clause despite interest from Manchester United - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly confident of signing Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande, who's also garnered interest from Manchester United. The Ivorian centre-back has a release clause worth €80 million in his contract.

Diomande joined Sporting from FC Midtjylland in January 2023 for a reported fee of €7.5 million. He's been excellent for the Portuguese side, making 86 appearances and also registering five goals and one assist. He's won one league title with them as well.

Diomande's performances have seen him garner interest from plenty of clubs across Europe, including Chelsea and Manchester United. As per TEAMtalk (via The Hard Tackle), the Blues believe they can sign him for a lower fee than his release clause of €80 million. They are hoping to negotiate with Sporting and sign him for €60 million in the summer.

Trending

Chelsea sent out Axel Disasi on loan to Aston Villa in January and there is speculation about his future. Hence, they are looking to strengthen their defense. However, they will have to compete with Manchester United for Diomande's signature.

The Red Devils appointed Ruben Amorim as their head coach in November 2024. Diomande played 69 games under the Portuguese coach at Sporting. United are also looking to strengthen their defense amidst speculation about Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans' future.

Manchester United manage a lucky win in FA Cup as Chelsea face elimination

This weekend, both clubs were in FA Cup Fourth Round action but had contrasting fates. Manchester United hosted Leicester City on Friday (February 7) at Old Trafford. Bobby De Cordova-Reid gave the visitors the lead in the 42nd minute.

Joshua Zirkzee equalised for the Red Devils in the 68th minute. Harry Maguire then scored the winner in the third minute of stoppage time. Replays showed that he was in an offside position but there was no VAR and the linesman hadn't raised his flag.

Chelsea, meanwhile, faced Brighton & Hove Albion at the Falmer Stadium on Saturday. Bart Verbruggen's terrible mistake led to an own goal in the fifth minute. However, Georginio Rutter equalised for the Seagulls in the 12th minute before Kaoru Mitoma scored the winner in the 57th minute.

The draw for FA Cup Fifth Round will take place on Monday, February 10. Meanwhile, Manchester United will next face Tottenham Hotspur away in the Premier League on Sunday, February 16. Chelsea, meanwhile, will face Brighton away in the league on Friday, February 15.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback