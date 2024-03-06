Chelsea consider appointing Dutch manager to replace Mauricio Pochettino: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly added the name of Feyenoord boss Arne Slot to the potential shortlist of successors for under-fire manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Fichajes has claimed (via Caught Offside) that the Dutch boss, who has done well in the domestic league with Feyenoord, will be part of the contenders list for a new boss at Stamford Bridge.

Slot led Feyenoord to the Dutch Eredivisie title last season, ending Ajax's four-year-long stranglehold of league silverware. They picked up 82 points in 34 games, losing only twice in the 2022-23 season.

De Trots van Zuid (as Feyenoord is known in the Dutch nation) are currently second in this year's league table. They are 10 points behind league leaders PSV, who have 66 points after 24 games.

As for Mauricio Pochettino, the current Chelsea boss' job remains on the line after an uninspiring run of results in recent games. The Blues lost the EFL Cup final 1-0 against a weakened Liverpool side at Wembley on February 25. They then labored to beat Leeds United 3-2 at Stamford Bridge in the 5th round FA Cup draw.

Chelsea returned to league action last weekend with a 2-2 draw against Brentford on March 2. The Blues are currently 11th in the league table with 36 points after 26 games.

Tim Sherwood backs Chelsea to sign Ivan Toney

Chelsea are reportedly in the hunt for a new striker at the club. The Blues currently have Nicolas Jackson as an out-and-out number nine. Christopher Nkunku prefers to play as a false nine and Armando Broja will reportedly be sold by the club.

In such circumstances, Premier League pundit Tim Sherwood has urged the Blues to sign Ivan Toney.

He told Premier League Productions (via HITC):

“This would be a sensible signing if they would take Ivan Toney. They have taken players who are a little bit younger than Ivan, but they haven’t had any experience of the Premier League. They can’t have any more risks in the transfer market. They need to get sure things."

Sherwood added:

That is the nearest thing to a sure thing you are ever going to find. He has experience of scoring goals in the Premier League. If he was at Chelsea, then he would be prolific.”

Chelsea are also reportedly pursuing Napoli star Victor Osimhen and Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres.