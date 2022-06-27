Chelsea consider battling Premier League rivals in race to sign forward: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly considering joining Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Everton forward Richarlison this summer.

According to Sky Sports, the Blues are eyeing a move for the Brazilian star as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker is set to leave Stamford Bridge just a year removed from his club-record signing to rejoin Inter Milan on loan.

Richarlison, 25, flourished for Frank Lampard's Toffees last season, playing a key role in the side's Premier League survival. The former Watford striker managed 11 goals and five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

Chelsea will face competition from London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who are expected to make a bid for the Brazilian.

Aside from their interest in Richarlison, Chelsea could be set for a huge influx of attacking talent. The Blues have been linked with Barcelona's soon-to-be out-of-contract Ousmane Dembele and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling.

Richarlison has spoken in the past about speculation that he may leave Goodison Park this summer, saying (via SportBible):

"When we talk about changing clubs it's a little bit complicated, due to the history I have there at Everton."

He continued:

"The fans like me a lot. And when there are these talks about changing clubs, I feel like... that I don't have anything to say. But I made myself clear to the board, I have talked with Frank Lampard as well. He knows what I want."

Chelsea also eyeing defensive reinforcements this summer

Matthijs de Ligt has been linked

Along with Romelu Lukaku's exit, Chelsea are dealing with the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

According to the aforementioned Sky Sports report, the Blues are keen on luring former academy graduate Nathan Ake back to Stamford Bridge from Manchester City.

Ake, 27, has found game time hard to come by since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from Bournemouth for £40.77 million in 2020.

He has made 40 appearances in that time and has had difficulty displacing the likes of Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias and John Stones in Pep Guardiola's defense.

Sky in Italy (via Sky Sports) claim that Thomas Tuchel's side are also showing an interest in Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutch defender has a £103 million (€120 million) release clause in his contract with Juve. Chelsea are willing to offer €45 million (£38 million) plus striker Timo Werner as part of a potential deal.

De Ligt, 22, has been a mainstay in Massimiliano Allegri's side since joining from Ajax in 2019.

The Dutchman has made 117 appearances for the Old Lady. His club will only listen to offers close to the release clause in the player's contract.

