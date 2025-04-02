Chelsea considering €40m move for 22-year-old LaLiga striker: Reports

Chelsea are considering a move to sign Villarreal star Thierno Barry in the summer for €40 million, as per a report from Fichajes.net. The Blues are set to prioritise signing a new striker ahead of the 2025-26 season, and several names have been linked with the club.

The report from Fichajes.net has revealed that Enzo Maresca's side have Barry in their sights as a possible addition to their squad for the summer. The lanky Frenchman has been in fine form for Villarreal this season, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in 27 league games. He joined the Yellow Submarine from FC Basel for only €14 million last summer.

Chelsea have done business with Villarreal in recent times, with Nicolas Jackson joining them in a shock move in the summer of 2023. They paid just over €30 million for the Senegalese striker, who has largely been a success at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have identified the need to sign another striker in the summer, with neither Christopher Nkunku nor teenager Marc Guiu able to properly challenge Jackson in the starting XI. They are said to be interested in several players, including Liam Delap, Victor Osimhen, and Viktor Gyokeres, but appear to be now interested in Barry.

Thierno Barry is a physically imposing striker whose 195cm frame will enable him to cope with the physicality of the Premier League. The 22-year-old will be a cheaper alternative to many of the big-name strikers being linked with the club, and could end up at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Chelsea stars set for return in Tottenham clash

Chelsea forwards Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer, and Noni Madueke are set to return to action for the side against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday. The Blues are set to return to action in the Premier League with the visit of their London rivals, with a view to returning to winning ways.

Senegal international Jackson has been out since February 3 with a hamstring problem, but was pictured in training during the international break. He was joined by England star Palmer, who missed the Blues' last game against Arsenal due to injury. Madueke also spent over a month on the sidelines before returning to Chelsea training along with the other two.

Enzo Maresca will be able to welcome all three players back for his side's meeting with Tottenham, as they aim to defeat Ange Postecoglou's side once more. They have beaten Spurs in their last three league games.

