Chelsea considering move for 21-year-old goalkeeper to create competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga: Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly interested in bringing in Shakhtar Donetsk’s shot-stopper Anatoliy Trubin to provide competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

After weeks of speculation, Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli confirmed on Wednesday (June 28) that they had signed Edouard Mendy from Chelsea. According to reports, the Blues accepted a fee of close to €20 million for Mendy. With Mendy gone, Mauricio Pochettino’s side are expected to bolster their last line of defense this summer. And according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, they are interested in bringing someone who can keep Kepa on his toes.

Shakhtar's 21-year-old goalkeeper Trubin has emerged as a person of interest. The Ukraine international, who has earned seven international caps, sees his contract expire in June 2024, meaning he could be available for an affordable fee. However, the Pensioners are not the only team interested in his services.

As per both Calciomercato.com and Sportitalia, Inter Milan have also set their sights on Trubin after seeing their top target, Empoli shot-stopper Guglielmo Vicario, move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Trubin, a product of Shakhtar’s academy, has played in 94 games for the senior team so far, conceding 94 goals and keeping 39 clean sheets. As per Transfermarkt, his current market value stands at €22 million.

Manchester United and Chelsea hold positive first meeting ahead of crucial week for Mason Mount transfer

As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Manchester United have held a meeting over the potential transfer of Mason Mount. He believes that the two parties had a good chat and are set to meet again soon.

The Italian journalist tweeted:

“Sources remain confident on positive outcome for Mason Mount deal after first round of direct contacts between clubs.

“Man Utd and Chelsea will talk again soon. All parties consider this week as crucial moment to make final decision.”

The Blues’ academy graduate Mount sees his contract expire in June 2024 and is reportedly looking to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. As per Romano, the Red Devils want to get the deal done for around €63.76 million (£55 million). The West Londoners’ demands are reportedly hovering around €69.56/75.36 million (£60/65 million).

