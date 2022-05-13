Chelsea considering move for 23-year-old Premier League left-back as a replacement for Marcos Alonso - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in having Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella replace Marcos Alonso with the latter likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Alonso, 31, has been linked with a move to Barcelona. Fabrizio Romano reports that his preference is to leave the Premier League and head back to Spain.

So Thomas Tuchel is left with just one recognized left-back in Ben Chilwell should Alonso leave the club.

According to Fichajes, Tuchel is eyeing a move for Brighton's Cucurella. The 23-year-old has been in fine form since joining the Seagulls last summer.

The Spaniard has made 54 appearances for Graham Potter's side and has been touted by many as one of the Premier League's top full-backs.

Chelsea may be prepared to pay as much as £35 million for the left-back and will be able to offer Cucurella the chance to play in Europe.

The Blues are currently third in the Premier League and are close to securing a top four finish this season.

Marcos Alonso isn't the only left-back to leave Stamford Bridge with forgotten man Emerson Palmeiri also heading for the exit door.

The Sun reports that the Brazilian wants to quit Chelsea and make his loan move to Lyon a permanent one.

The 27-year-old joined the Ligue 1 side last summer and Lyon have the option of making his loan deal permanent.

Chelsea heading towards a summer of defensive reinforcement

Antonio Rudiger is set to join Real Madrid

Chelsea are set to lose as many as four of their defenders, with Marcos Alonso the latest to be heading towards the Stamford Bridge exit.

Antonio Rudiger has agreed to join Real Madrid with his contract expiring this summer (per Fabrizio Romano).

Likewise, Andreas Christensen will be joining Barcelona as a free agent (per Romano).

There have also been rumors that captain Cesar Azpilicueta may be joining Christensen at Barcelona.

The veteran defender has been linked by Daily Mail with a move to the Catalan giants alongside Marcos Alonso.

In return, the Blues may seek goalkeeper Neto and right-back Sergino Dest to give the side more options at the back.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Chelsea are open to making a swap-deal with Barcelona: Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso in exchange for Dest and Neto. Chelsea are open to making a swap-deal with Barcelona: Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso in exchange for Dest and Neto.— @sport https://t.co/uRqC7q257T

There remains uncertainty over the future of Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has been playing second fiddle to Eduoard Mendy.

Tuchel's side are also being linked with a move for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde.

According to La Colina de Nervion (via Football Talk) the Blues remain the top suitors for the highly sought Frenchman.

Edited by Diptanil Roy