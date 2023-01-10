Chelsea considering move to sign 20-year-old PSV star: Reports

According to Tom Roddy of The Times, Chelsea are considering making a move for PSV Eindhoven forward Noni Madueke. The London-born winger likes to operate from the right side of the pitch.

Since making his senior debut for the Dutch club in 2020, Madueke has made 78 appearances, scoring 19 goals and providing 14 assists. He has represented PSV in various age groups, starting from under-17.

Madueke has also played for Tottenham Hotspur's under-18 team during his career.

The 20-year-old, however, has made only seven club appearances this season. An ankle injury has kept him out for the majority of the season so far.

Pys @CFCPys Breaking : The Times understands Chelsea are considering a move for winger Nordi Madueke. ( Breaking : The Times understands Chelsea are considering a move for winger Nordi Madueke. ( @TomRoddy_ 🚨 Breaking : The Times understands Chelsea are considering a move for winger Nordi Madueke. (@TomRoddy_) https://t.co/5nZYinF4GS

Chelsea are looking to bring in attackers during the January transfer window. They have reportedly reached a verbal agreement on the loan of Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix.

Graham Potter's side are also interested in signing France's FIFA World Cup striker Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Blues were reportedly keen on bringing in Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in January. However, the move collapsed after both sides couldn't agree on the player's transfer fee.

Former Chelsea player spoke about his decision to leave the club

Graham Potter - Premier League

Lewis Bate currently plays for League One club Oxford United on loan from Leeds United. The player, however, came up through the ranks of the Blues' youth academy before eventually making a move to Leeds United in 2021.

Bate, 21, has now spoken about his exit from Chelsea. Speaking to The Telegraph, the midfielder said:

“When I left I got a lot of stick which didn’t affect me but at the time it wasn’t nice to hear, But I left because I couldn’t see a way of breaking into the Chelsea team. I wasn’t good enough or didn’t have enough experience. It wasn’t going to happen. I had to go away and I found Leeds and fell in love with the club.”

Bate, 20, has made 21 appearances for Oxford United this season, providing four assists. His team are set to take on Premier League leaders Arsenal in their FA Cup third-round clash on January 10.

Lewis Vine @lewvine #oufc . Interesting piece by Jason Burt in today’s Telegraph on the career of Lewis Bate and his friendship with German wonder kid Jamal Musiala. #oufc. Interesting piece by Jason Burt in today’s Telegraph on the career of Lewis Bate and his friendship with German wonder kid Jamal Musiala. https://t.co/2ZGKatXcOc

Poll : 0 votes