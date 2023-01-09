Chelsea considering move to sign 25-year-old Poland international to strengthen defence: Reports

Chelsea are considering a move for Aston Villa right-back Matthew Cash during the ongoing winter transfer window, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

Despite spending £273 million in the summer, Chelsea have had a poor 2022-23 campaign so far. Replacing Thomas Tuchel with Graham Potter has also not significantly changed their fortunes.

The Blues currently find themselves sitting 10th in the Premier League, with 25 points from 17 matches. It is worth noting that they are only 10 points above 18th-placed Everton, who are managed by Frank Lampard.

Injuries to key players like Reece James, Wesley Fofana, and N'Golo Kante have also not helped their cause. Chelsea are thus looking to address certain pain areas in their team this month.

According to the aforementioned source, the right-back is an area they are keen to strengthen during the ongoing transfer window. They will try and bring a new player in if the right opportunity arises.

The London giants had initially planned to bolster their options at right-back in the summer, as per the report. However, they have seemingly decided to change their stance, with James struggling with injury.

Aston Villa defender Cash is thus a player of interest for Potter's side if the report is to be believed. It remains to be seen if the club will now approach the Birmingham-based club with an offer.

Cash has been on Villa's books since joining them from Nottingham Forest for an initial sum of £14 million in 2020. He has made 85 appearances across all competitions for them, contributing towards 10 goals in the process.

It is worth noting that the Poland international has a contract with the Villans until the end of the 2026-27 season. He could thus prove to be costly for Chelsea this month as their league rivals are under no pressure to sell him.

Chelsea have been busy in the transfer market this month

While the winter transfer window only opened less than 10 days ago, Chelsea are already busy. The Stamford Bridge outfit have notably made three additions to their squad this month so far.

The London club acquired the services of French central defender Benoit Badiashile from AS Monaco for £32.7 million last week. They have also added youngsters David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos to their ranks.

It now remains to be seen if Cash could be next in line to join Potter's side this month. Owner Todd Boehly could back the English tactician further in the market by signing a midfielder, with Enzo Fernandez among those linked with a move.

