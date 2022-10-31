Chelsea considering move to sign ex-Barcelona defender: Reports

Former Barcelona full-back Nelson Semedo is a player of interest for Chelsea ahead of the January transfer window, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

Chelsea hired Graham Potter from Brighton & Hove Albion to replace Thomas Tuchel as their manager last month. They have since been in decent form, winning six, drawing three and losing one of their 10 matches in all competitions.

The Blues suffered their first defeat under Potter against his former employers Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday (29th October). The loss highlighted the fact that they are far from the finished article.

Potter will thus look to strengthen his ranks in what will be his first transfer window with the club in January. It appears that the London giants will look to sign a new right-back in the winter.

Chelsea notably signed Marc Cucurella from Brighton on a £63 million deal in the summer to bolster their left-back options. However, they are seemingly short of options at right-back, with Reece James sidelined with an injury.

Potter has already been forced to deploy Cesar Azplicueta, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic on the right side of the defense. He will reportedly look to address the problem in the upcoming transfer window.

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Semedo has thus emerged as a possible option for the Blues. Phillips revealed that the club could sign the 28-year-old to provide competition for James. He told GIVEMESPORT:

"Chelsea also like Nelson Semedo from Wolves and are considering him as an option to come in to give competition for Reece James."

While Semedo has been mooted as a potential target for Potter's side, it now remains to be seen if they will pursue a deal for him in January.

Chelsea target Semedo joined Wolves from Barcelona in 2020

Semedo notably plied his trade for Barcelona for three years between 2017 and 2020. He made 124 appearances across all competitions for the Catalans, contributing towards 113 goals in the process.

He then swapped Barcelona for Wolves for a deal worth £37 million at the start of the 2020-21 season. He put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Wanderers, who have an option to extend it by another 24 months.

The former Barcelona defender, though, has struggled to nail down a place in Wolves' regular starting XI. He has played 11 Premier League matches for the Wanderers this term, but five of them have come from the bench.

