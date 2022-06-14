"Chelsea are considering him as one of the options"- Fabrizio Romano says Blues are keeping an eye on 27-year-old star

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea are considering a move for Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

The Blues have the 27-year-old 'as one of the options' to replace Spanish shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spaniard joined the London outfit from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for £71.6 million, making him the world's most expensive goalkeeper.

The 27-year-old endured a difficult start to life at Stamford Bridge as he was heavily criticized for his lack of consistency and high-profile errors. His disappointing performances resulted in the Blues signing Edouard Mendy from Rennes in 2020.

The Senegal international has firmly established himself as the Blues' first-choice goalkeeper and one of the best shot-stoppers in Europe.

Romano has claimed that Kepa could leave the club this summer. Chelsea could look to move the goalkeeper on and recoup part of the £71.6 million they spent to sign him.

Thomas Strakosha's impressive performances for Lazio last season have caught the attention of the Blues, who believe he could prove adequate cover to Edouard Mendy. The Albanian's contract is set to expire at the end of the month.

Romano said on Twitter:

"Thomas Strakosha's now attracting interest, available on a free transfer. Chelsea are considering him as one of the options but only in case Kepa will leave the club this summer. Gabriel Slonina, different deal, he'd be one for the future, staying at Chicago Fire on loan."

Chicago Fire's Gabriel Slonina has also emerged as a potential transfer target for Tuchel's side. The 18-year-old goalkeeper made his debut for the MLS club last season and has become a regular member of the club's starting line-up.

Christian Pulisic could be another high-profile departure at Chelsea this summer

American winger Christian Pulisic could be on the move this summer.

Along with Kepa Arrizabalaga, American winger Christian Pulisic could be another high-profile player who could opt to leave Chelsea this summer. The 23-year-old joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 for £58 million.

He was expected to develop into the ideal replacement for Eden Hazard. Despite the winger enjoying an impressive debut campaign with the Blues, things haven't gone as planned for him over the last couple of seasons.

The 23-year-old was a prominent member of Thomas Tuchel's squad last season but was unable to nail down a regular place in the German's starting line-up. His progress at Stamford Bridge has been hampered by recurring injuries and inconsistent form.

According to Football.london, Pulisic could seek a move away from the club this summer as the American has emerged as a transfer target for Liverpool. The Reds view him as a potential replacement for Sadio Mane, who has been heavily linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

