Chelsea considering plan to move from Stamford Bridge into new stadium - Reports 

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are considering the decision to move from Stamford Bridge to a new stadium in Earls Court. This is not the first time that the Blues have contemplated a move, as former owner Roman Abramovich contemplated Earls Court back in 2013.

However, the Russian billionaire was unable to make it happen, staying at the Bridge after the potential move was rejected by the Hammersmith and Fulham council. The Blues are now under new management, with the Boehly-Clearlake consortium actively making its mark in west London.

The new Stamford Bridge hierarchy has revisited the idea of relocation to Earls Court, where they can build a 60,000-seat stadium on 40 acres of land. A source, however, told Daily Mail that building a stadium in Earls Court was "not on the cards, but not impossible. Things can change.”

The Chelsea higher-ups aren't just looking at Earls Court, as other options remain available to them. These include seeking out other sites for a new stadium and rebuilding Stamford Bridge entirely.

Leaving their current home in west London would not be easy, as it would require permission from Chelsea Pitch Owners, who have a 180-year lease on the freehold. If the Blues change location without permission, they cannot continue with the "Chelsea FC" name.

Chelsea currently dealing with stumbling results in the Premier League

The Blues will go into the World Cup break sitting in 8th place after five straight Premier League games without a win. Following two draws against Brentford and Manchester United in October, Graham Potter's men have lost three in a row against Brighton, Arsenal and Newcastle.

This is notably the first time Chelsea have lost three games in a row since Jose Mourinho was in charge at Stamford Bridge back in November 2015. The self-acclaimed 'Special One' lost his job before the end of the year, which does not bode well for Graham Potter.

Their latest loss against Newcastle was a rather problematic situation for the Blues, as the Magpies bullied them into submission for most parts of the game. After knocking on the door for over an hour, Joe Willock scored the sole goal of the game, securing three points for his side, while leaving the Blues slumped in defeat.

Graham Potter will hope he can rejuvenate his stumbling side after the World Cup break comes to an end.

