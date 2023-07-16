Chelsea considering shock move for Barcelona attacker who has €50m release clause: Reports

According to Football Transfers (via PrideOfLondon), Chelsea are sizing up a move for Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele, who is said to have a €50 million release clause.

Following the departure of Christian Pulisic and with the looming sale of Hakim Ziyech this summer, the Blues find themselves staring down the barrel of a lean squad. They're now on the lookout for fresh talent, especially on the wings, and in an effort to bolster their ranks, the focus is shifting to Camp Nou.

Dembele is reportedly on the Blues' radar, with his contract set to run dry in 2024, with negotiations currently in progress with Barca to ink a fresh deal. However, it remains in the realm of conjecture whether Dembele is ready to trade Camp Nou and La Liga for Stamford Bridge and the Premier League.

Regardless of speculations about his future, the fact remains that Dembele continues to be a pivotal cog in manager Xavi Hernandez's plans. With 35 appearances last season, eight goals, and nine assists, the 26-year-old has proven his worth.

In his tenure under Xavi, Dembele's tally stands at 66 games with 32 contributions to the goal sheet.

As Chelsea's interest piques, Barcelona intend to secure their prized asset. The Spanish giants are keen to put pen to paper on a renewed contract for Dembele. However, the allure of Stamford Bridge and a hefty paycheck could tip the scales in the Blues' favour.

The price on Dembele's head stands at a hefty €60 million, but a €50 million release clause could make things easier for the London giants. His potential addition to their ranks promises an injection of pace and guile to the right wing.

While Dembele's name is being bandied about, along with several other players on Chelsea's wish list, it remains to be seen if the Blues will place an offer on the table.

Chelsea set to move for Neymar if former Barcelona forward demands transfer

While Dembele could be heading out of Camp Nou, there are reports that Neymar may find his way back into the Catalan fold. According to reports from Le Parisien, Neymar has been toying with the idea of exiting the French capital, with a nostalgic return to Barcelona being his ideal move.

However, Chelsea are allegedly plotting a sensational swoop for Brazilian superstar Neymar this summer, according to The Sun. Despite the ace still having a substantial four-year stint left at Paris Saint-Germain, his future at the Parc des Princes has become uncertain.

However, Luis Enrique, Neymar's former manager at Barcelona, has taken over the reins at PSG. This development has the potential to tilt the scales in favour of Neymar's stay in Paris.

If, however, he decides against extending his tenure with the Parisians, Chelsea are waiting in the wings to swoop in. This could see Barca and the Blues in a battle for the Selecao superstar.