Chelsea considering shock move for Real Madrid star - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in re-signing Eden Hazard from Real Madrid.

The Belgian has looked a shadow of his former self during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. He might be keen on ending his time with the Spanish giants at the end of the season.

According to El Nacional, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is a massive fan of the 30-year-old and believes he can rejuvenate his career at Stamford Bridge.

Eden Hazard spent seven seasons with Chelsea between 2012 and 2019. He helped the club win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and two Europa League trophies. He won the Chelsea Player of the Year award four times and was named the Premier League Player of the Season once.

Hazard developed into one of the best footballers in the world during his time with the Blues. He earned himself a £100-million move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019.

The winger was expected to be the ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club to join Juventus in 2018. However, he struggled with injuries and was unable to replicate his displays for Chelsea during his debut season with Real Madrid. He scored just one goal in 22 appearances across all competitions in his first season for Los Blancos.

Hazard's struggles continued during his second season with Real Madrid as he managed to score just four goals in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Chelsea are reportedly willing to end Eden Hazard's Real Madrid nightmare. Thomas Tuchel has grown frustrated with the performances of Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech. He is believed to be keen on signing a new attacking midfielder.

Chelsea would be taking a massive risk if they re-signed Eden Hazard from Real Madrid

Eden Hazard has not been in great form for both Real Madrid and Belgium

Eden Hazard has struggled to find his form during his two seasons with Real Madrid. He has also been underperforming for Belgium on the international stage.

The player's injury history will also be a massive source of concern for Chelsea.

Sporting Index @sportingindex 🔵 In seven years at Chelsea, Eden Hazard missed 18 games through injury.⚪️ In the two years he has been at Real Madrid, Eden Hazard has missed 57 games.🚑 He has now picked up a new hamstring injury on international duty... 🔵 In seven years at Chelsea, Eden Hazard missed 18 games through injury.⚪️ In the two years he has been at Real Madrid, Eden Hazard has missed 57 games.🚑 He has now picked up a new hamstring injury on international duty... https://t.co/vzaTmuvIEm

Therefore, the Blues could opt to sign a young talent like RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku or Napoli's Victor Osimhen instead.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh