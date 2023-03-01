Chelsea in constant contact with €120m-rated Liverpool target's entourage ahead of summer transfer window - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly in constant contact with AC Milan forward Rafael Leao ahead of the summer, with Liverpool also tracking the player. The Portuguese forward is likely to leave the San Siro at the end of the season.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan are keen to renew his contract, which expires in 2024, and are willing to offer him wages of around €6.5 million per season. However, Leao, 23, has not committed his long-term future to the Rossoneri.

Chelsea have long been linked with the attacker and have been in constant contact with his representatives. The Blues are reportedly leading the race to sign the Milan frontman but need to agree a transfer fee with the Serie A holders to secure his signature.

Leao is interested in joining Graham Potter's side, as he knows they boast more financial power than the Rossoneri. Moreover, the Portuguese attacker wants to prove himself in the Premier League. He has scored nine goals and provided ten assists in 32 games across competitions this season.

Chelsea have struggled for goals this season, scoring just 23 in the league, the lowest in the top ten. There are question marks on the future of several forwards at Stamford Bridge, including Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic. Ziyech was on the brink of joining Paris Saint-Germain last month, while Pulisic has been linked with Real Madrid.

However, the Blues are not the only Premier League side linked with Leao. Calciomercato reports that Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the Portuguese striker. They report that Milan values the player at €120-150 million. Jurgen Klopp's side may even offer Luis Diaz in a swap deal to secure the signing of the former LOSC Lille frontman.

Liverpool were interested in signing Benoit Badiashile before he joined Chelsea in January

Badiashile (right) was wanted by Liverpool.

Badiashile joined Chelsea in the January transfer window from AS Monaco for €38 million. The French defender has been one of the few new Blues signings to have hit the ground running. He has featured five times for his new side, helping them keep three clean sheets.

The young Frenchman has been touted as one of Europe's most promising centre-backs, and it appears that Potter's side beat Liverpool to his signature. CBS journalist Ben Jacobs told CaughtOffside that the Reds were keen on Badiashile while he was at Monaco, but the Blues beat Liverpool to his signature.

The Reds remain on the lookout for a new defender, with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Max Kilman a reported target. They face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for his signature, though.

