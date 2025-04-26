Chelsea in contact with agent of Bundesliga sensation over potential €60m summer move: Reports

Chelsea have initiated talks with the representatives of Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens over a move in the summer, as per reports. The Blues have made the signing of a right-footed winger a priority for the summer, and the Englishman features prominently on their list.

Journalist Patrick Berger has reported (via Florian Plettenberg) that Enzo Maresca's side have made contact with Gittens' agents with a view to finding an agreement. They are prepared to offer him more than double what he earns in Germany, as they wish to pay him €6-7 million as opposed to €3 million he earns presently.

Chelsea first indicated their interest in Gittens in the January transfer window but were discouraged by the €100 million fee quoted by his club. The Blues are aware now that a fee of €50-60 million will be sufficient to tempt Borussia Dortmund to sell the youngster in the summer.

England U-21 international Jamie Gittens has been impressive this season for the German outfit, scoring 12 times and providing five assists in 44 appearances. The Blues believe that an English talent like him should be in the Premier League, and they are prepared to sign him in the summer.

Gittens left Manchester City's academy for Borussia Dortmund in 2020 and has established himself as a first-team regular for Niko Kovac's side. The Blues want the forward to join them as a replacement for Mykhailo Mudryk, who remains provisionally suspended from football.

Chelsea star wanted by Arsenal in summer transfer: Reports

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku has emerged as a target for rivals Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window, as per reports. The Frenchman has struggled to find his feet since his switch to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2023, and is prepared to leave the club.

According to Express, Arsenal are prepared to reignite their interest in the 27-year-old, having been linked with him in January. The Gunners will look to strengthen their frontline after appearing to fall short in the Premier League once more this season.

Nkunku has appeared 27 times in the Premier League for Chelsea this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists. He has had to make do with a bit-part role for the Blues this season, with Nicolas Jackson often preferred ahead of him. He has scored 11 more goals in other competitions, and will be keen to move to a team where he can feature regularly in the summer.

