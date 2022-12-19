Chelsea contact Manchester United forward’s agent to seek clarity on his Old Trafford future - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly contacted the representatives of Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho to understand his situation at Old Trafford. The Argentine winger's contract with the Red Devils expires at the end of the season.

According to journalist Simon Phillips, the Blues enquired about Garnacho's availability but were told that he intends to sign a new deal at United. If the 18-year-old were to leave Old Trafford, he would like to move abroad.

Garnacho has broken onto the scene and into the Manchester United first team this season. He has scored two goals and contributed as many assists in eight games across competitions.

The former Atletico Madrid academy product scored a memorable last-gasp winner for the Red Devils in a 2-1 win over Fulham in their final game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Chelsea may be interested in Garnacho, but the signs are that he and United are looking to continue their mutual association. The Argentine discussed his future at the end of November, expressing his intentions to appear more regularly for the club.

He told the club's website:

"I've had to keep working hard until that moment came where I was given my opportunity. For the moment, I’m making the most of the opportunities he’s (Ten Hag) giving me."

He added:

"I don’t want to take a backward step from here. I’d like to appear regularly in the team and keep going in the same way."

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic comments on his future amid Manchester United interest

Pulisic is a target for Manchester United.

Christian Pulisic has commented on his future and seemingly left the door open on a potential exit from Chelsea.

The USMNT captain has endured a difficult time at Stamford Bridge, making 18 appearances, including only five as a starter, scoring one goal and contributing two assists. His contract with the Blues expires in 2024, but he has been continuously linked with a move away.

Manchester United have been touted with interest in his services due to the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, as per the Mirror. The Red Devils do have PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo on their radar, but a shock loan move for Pulisic has been suggested.

Pulisic said amid speculation over his future:

"I mean, right now, I’m absolutely back at Chelsea and focused and ready to finish the season. But you know how things work in football; things change quickly, and anything can happen."

Pulisic arrived at Stamford Bridge from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 for £57.6 million. He has made 133 appearances, scoring 26 goals and providing 21 assists.

