Chelsea and Crystal Palace make official offers to sign Brazilian star: Reports

Premier League sides Chelsea and Crystal Palace have reportedly made official offers for Flamengo teenage star Matheus Franca.

Franca, who was born and raised in the Sao Goncalo area of Rio de Janeiro, joined Flamengo at the age of 13.

After coming through the youth ranks, Franca rose to fame when he captained his side to the prestigious Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil Under-17 titles in 2021.

The 19-year-old signed a five-year contract with the Brazilian club in January 2022 which a €100 million release clause, the biggest in Flamengo's history. He then extended that by a further 12 months earlier this year.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano first revealed Cheslea's interest in Franca, stating that the Blues were offering around €20 million for the player's signature, while the Brazilian club was looking for €25 million.

“Chelsea will have direct contact (with Flamengo) this week. Flamengo want around €25m (£21m). Chelsea will offer something around €20m (£17m). The add-on structure could be important,” he said. (via chelseachronicle)

Romano said that the west London club were following Franca's development for a long time and were hoping to steal a march on their rival by signing him this summer.

“Matheus Franca is really appreciated. He is a player that they have been following for a long time. I can mention that the player will be really excited about the possibility of joining Chelsea,” he told Give Me Sport.

The Daily Mail recently claimed that the teenager was also a target for Crystal Palace and Newcastle United. In light of this, Globo have now reported that both Chelsea and Crystal Palace have made official bids for Franca.

Their report states:

“Chelsea and Crystal Palace made proposals to the 19-year-old's staff, and the club will hit the hammer in the coming days. Flamengo stipulated the sale price at 25 million euros, which may include variables that reach that value.”

Franca scored six goals in 2022 and has three goals in 29 appearances this year.

Chelsea and Crystal Palace's immediate plans for Matheus Franca vary: Reports

Globo have also reported that Chelsea and Crystal Palace's immediate plans for Matheus Franca are vastly different.

If the Blues manages to snap the 19-year-old, they will be looking to loan him to Ligue 1's Strasbourg FC, the French club that was recently acquired by the club's co-owners.

If Palace were to sign Franca this summer, they will be looking to keep him at the club and integrate him into the squad with an eye on using his services during the season.

The report states:

"The difference in relation to the business model is sporting. If he signs for Chelsea, the attacking midfielder will subsequently be loaned to Strasbourg FC, the French club controlled by the Blues. França would repeat the path of Ângelo, sold by Santos. If he is sold to Crystal Palace, the young man arrives to be used and play."

