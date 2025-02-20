Chelsea dealt blow as star forward set to miss next 4 games after picking up injury in recent PL clash: Reports

Chelsea have been dealt an injury blow as star forward Noni Maudeke looks set to miss their next four matches after suffering a hamstring injury. He picked up the serious knock during their match against Brighton & Hove Albion, which the Blues lost 3-0 at the Amex Stadium on Valentine's Day.

In that game, Madueke drove down the flank but ended up falling to the pitch, unable to get up without aid. The medical staff tried to treat him, but it soon became clear that there was no short-term fix. He was substituted in the 21st minute for Jadon Sancho.

According to a report from The Telegraph, the injury could see Madueke miss out on their upcoming games and only return to fitness in April after the international break. The winger has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 23 Premier League games this season, and his absence will raise concerns for Chelsea in attack.

The matches Madueke will potentially miss out on include their clashes against Aston Villa, Southampton, Leicester City, and importantly, Arsenal. However, he might be available for their first match after the international break against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea boss opens up about injury concerns in the Blues' squad

Ahead of their 3-0 loss to Brighton, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca opened up about his side's injury concerns. Notably, strikers like Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu are out of contention, and with Madueke's injury, their ranks in attack have been depleted.

Speaking about Nicolas Jackson, who has been their main striker in the last two seasons, Maresca said (via the club website):

"Nico is injured and will be out until the international break. Probably he will be back after the international break. We knew he had a muscular problem but not how important it was at that stage.

"His reaction was good, so we didn’t think it was going to be a big injury. Unfortunately, he had a scan which has shown the injury, and he will be out for six to eight weeks."

About Guiu, Maresca added:

"Marc Guiu will also be out for a while. He has a muscle problem, a hamstring issue as well, and will be out for a little while."

Despite being in the title race for much of the season, Chelsea sit in sixth place in the league, having dropped points against Brighton and Manchester City. They have lost six games, picking up 43 points from 25 games.

