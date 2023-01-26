Chelsea dealt transfer blow as Premier League midfielder rejects January transfer: Reports

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has declined Chelsea's offer for a potential January transfer, according to Foot Mercato journalist Sebastien Denis.

This development could be a major advantage for Everton's bid to stay in the league as they are currently 19th in the table.

Onana had only joined Everton from LOSC Lille for a fee of £33.5 million in August last summer. He does not wish to switch clubs again so soon after settling in on Merseyside.

This could be beneficial for Arsenal, who are also interested in the Belgian and are looking for cover for Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in midfield.

Chelsea's spending spree under Todd Boehly appears to be continuing without any signs of abating, and they are investing in players for the future.

Onana is viewed as a highly promising prospect with the potential to reach world-class levels, and the 21-year-old has already played 18 games for Everton.

Chelsea may now shift their focus back to Moises Caicedo. They have already attempted to purchase the Ecuadorian starlet from Brighton & Hove Albion for £55 million but the offer was rejected.

The Blues are expecting a significant reshuffle in midfield in the summer. Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are likely to leave at the close of the season once their contracts come to an end.

Chelsea are looking to terminate Tiemoue Bakayoko's contract

Chelsea are in the final stages of their transfer window dealings and midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko's future is in question. According to Fabrizio Romano, via CaughtOffside, the club are looking to terminate Bakayoko's contract. Turkish side Adana Demirspor are interested in him, but he has not decided on the move.

Bakayoko's 2017 transfer to Chelsea from Monaco for an alleged £40 million fee is widely viewed as one of the club's most costly mistakes. Many supporters will point to his performance during the 2017-18 season against Watford as one of the most dismal they have seen from a Blues player. Bakayoko was issued two yellow cards within five minutes of the game and was sent off before the half-hour.

He last played for the Blues in 2018, with the midfielder going on loan to AC Milan, Monaco, and Napoli in the years that followed. Although he impressed prior to his move to Stamford Bridge, even getting capped for France in 2017, the midfielder has since struggled to reach expectations.

