Chelsea decide immediate future of midfielder amid interest from Newcastle United and Everton - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly made a decision on the situation surrounding midfielder Conor Gallagher. With multiple clubs showing an interest in the player, the Blues had to make a choice and they have opted to keep the player for the remainder of the season, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Earlier, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Everton were interested in the player. He added that a bid of £40 million plus £5 million in add-ons had been made for the player, which the London giants eventually rejected.

The Athletic reported that Gallagher was attracting the attention of multiple Premier League clubs including Newcastle United, Aston Villa, West Ham United and Everton. A possible return to Crystal Palace was also on the cards.

However, Ornstein has reported that Chelsea have quashed all possibilities of a deal as they have no interest in another loan deal for the midfielder, who has already spent time at Charlton Athletic, Swansea City, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace. He added that none of the permanent offers were close to the team's valuation and thus, Gallagher is set to remain at Stamford Bridge for the remainder of the season at least. He is viewed as an important part of the youth movement at the club, as evidenced by the team's activity in the transfer market.

Chelsea are still interested in adding another midfielder to the squad. With Jorginho close to securing a move to Arsenal and N'Golo Kante's contract set to expire in the summer, the team is looking to add depth. They have already been linked with moves for Benfica's Enzo Fernandez and Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo. It remains to be seen if they can make an addition before the January window closes.

Chelsea set to miss out on midfield target

Enzo Fernandez is set to remain at Benfica.

Premier League giants Chelsea are set to fail in their pursuit of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. According to Portuguese outlet RTP, the player is set to remain with the team despite the Blues' best efforts to secure his services.

Earlier, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Chelsea were ready to pay the full release clause of €120 million in installments for the player. He added that the success of the deal was contingent on receiving the green light from Benfica president Rui Costa.

• RTP, Portugal's public service broadcaster, say they've been told it's not happening



sportwitness.co.uk/chelsea-signin… #cfc Enzo Fernandez | Chelsea signing has become ‘very unlikely’• RTP, Portugal's public service broadcaster, say they've been told it's not happening Enzo Fernandez | Chelsea signing has become ‘very unlikely’ • RTP, Portugal's public service broadcaster, say they've been told it's not happeningsportwitness.co.uk/chelsea-signin… #cfc

Fernandez has been left out of Benfica's upcoming Primeira Liga clash against Arouca. The player is said to be keen on the move.

