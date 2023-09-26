Chelsea defender considers January exit as Real Madrid monitor him: Reports 

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella is reportedly contemplating leaving the club in January, with Real Madrid seemingly his next destination.

Cucurella, 25, has played just 34 games across competitions for the Blues since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion for £62 million last summer. All but one of those appearances came last season, with the Spaniard yet to play a Premier League game this campaign.

The left-back was on the cusp of joining Manchester United on loan this summer, as per The Sun, but the move didn't happen. Cucurella's only appearance this season came in the Blues' come-from-behind 2-1 win over League 2 side AFC Wimbledon in their EFL Cup opener.

Cucurella could feature in his side's third-round clash with his former club Brighton on Wednesday. He has had talks with new boss Mauricio Pochettino for more game time, but that's far from certain, with Ben Chilwell being the first-choice left-back.

The Daily Mail has now reported that the Spaniard is being monitored by Real Madrid.

United were close to snapping up the Chelsea defender on loan but eventually went for Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Reguilon. Cucurella is contracted with the Blues till 2028 but seemingly faces an uncertain future at the club.

How have Chelsea and Real Madrid fared this season?

Chelsea and Real Madrid have had contrasting starts to their 2023-24 campaign. While the Blues have won only twice in eight games across competitions, Madrid's six-game perfect start to the campaign ended on Sunday with a 3-1 La Liga loss at Atletico Madrid.

The Blues have appointed Mauricio Pochettino at their helm, with the Argentine overseeing a massive £450 million overhaul. However, the club have struggled for results on the pitch.

Following their 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa at the weekend, the Blues have won only one of their six league games this season. With five points, they're a lowly 14th in the standings, 13 points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have fared far better, winning their first five league games in consecutive seasons for the first time in more than six decades. They also won their UEFA Champions League opener at home to Union Berlin last week.

Following their loss at Atletico, Carlo Ancelotti's side trail leaders Barcelona (16) by a point after six games.