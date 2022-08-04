Chelsea defender ‘in advanced talks’ to join MLS club: Reports

Chelsea centre-back Matt Miazga is in advanced talks to join Cincinnati FC before the end of the MLS transfer window on August 5 as per The Evening Standard.

The US Men's National Team (USMNT) international joined the Blues in January 2016 from the New York Red Bulls. However, he has failed to become an important player under any Chelsea manager since then.

Miazga has made just two appearances for the senior team during his six-and-a-half-year stay. Both came towards the end of the 2015-16 season. He started in Premier League games against Aston Villa and Swansea City under Guus Hiddink.

The Blues beat the Villans 4-0 but lost against the Swans by a 1-0 scoreline. Miazga has been loaned out five times since then, spending temporary spells at Vitesse, Reading, Nantes, Anderlecht and most recently, Deportivo Alaves.

Matt Miazga @MattMiazga3

Thanks for all the messages. Happy to score my first international goal. All Glory to GodThanks for all the messages. #USMNT Happy to score my first international goal. All Glory to God Thanks for all the messages. #USMNT https://t.co/K0f9M10wRd

It is believed that Miazga could move to Belgium or stay in England with a Championship team if a return to MLS does not materialize. The 27-year-old made 11 La Liga appearances for Alaves last season as they finished rock bottom of the league table.

The west Londoners have seen Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leave the club on free transfers to join Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively. While there is a need for reinforcements at the back, Miazga is not at the level required to be a regular starter under Thomas Tuchel.

The USA have qualified for the winter World Cup in Qatar - a tournament Miazga would be desperate to play in. Regular playing time at club level could aid his cause. He has been capped 22 times by his national team so far.

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech linked with a move to Manchester United

According to French journalist Nabil Djellit (h/t CaughtOffside), Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.

The Moroccan star moved from Ajax to Stamford Bridge in 2020 for a fee that could rise to €44 million. Ziyech is an immaculate passer of the ball, whose dribbling abilities make him a handful for defenders to mark.

Despite that, he has failed to make himself a regular starter under Thomas Tuchel. The 29-year-old started just 14 Premier League games last season and is now linked with a move that could see him reunite with Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch manager coached Ziyech at Ajax before his move to England two years ago. However, it remains to be seen if United will make an offer for him this summer. Ziyech still has three years left on his current deal at Chelsea.

