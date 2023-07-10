Chelsea defender one of the best performers during Mauricio Pochettino’s infamous Gacon Test in pre-season: Reports

According to Evening Standard, Ben Chilwell was one of the best performers in the Gacon Test that manager Mauricio Pochettino conducted at Chelsea as part of their pre-season preparations.

Pochettino is putting the team through arduous training after the team suffered 46 different injuries during the 2022-23 season. The Argentine tactician is known for his high-pressing football, which requires extreme levels of physical exertion.

The Gacon Test is a test where players are asked to cover 150 meters in 45 seconds, which is followed by 15 seconds of rest before the next rep. In each 45-second rep, 6.25 meters are added to the distance.

According to the aforementioned report, Ben Chilwell emerged as one of the best performers in the fitness test.

Speaking about Chelsea's overall pre-season fitness training, a source told Evening Standard:

“They have been really worked, it has been a harder first week than the whole last pre-season. They will be machines, this year will be different, these boys are getting worked.”

The Blues had a tumultuous campaign last season. Despite breaking the bank in the transfer market, Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League and went through four different managers in the season. Pochettino has been brought in to steady the ship and give the club a proper direction during the 2023-24 campaign.

The Argentine coach is clearly sharpening the axe at the moment before heading into the new season.

Cesar Azpilicueta leaves Chelsea after 11 years at Stamford Bridge

After 11 seasons and 508 appearances, Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta has left Chelsea. The Spaniard was a stalwart for the Stamford Bridge club, winning multiple Premier League titles and a Champions League with the Blues.

Azpilicueta has joined La Liga giants Atletico Madrid to embark on a new journey in his career. The 33-year-old defender bid an emotional goodbye to his former club. He said (via the Blues' official website):

"I’d like to say so many things, but I’m going to keep it short. I want to say every time you are part of this club you give your best. That’s how I learned to be part of Chelsea."

Azpilicueta added:

"The demands are really high, the commitment to the club, to the fans, every single day, even in tough moments when maybe it’s easier to go down a different path. That’s the moment to show the personality, the soul of the club, all together, pushing in the same direction."

While he usually operated as a right-back, Azpilicueta filled in at left-back and centre-back as well during his time in London. Chelsea fans will surely keep an eye on how the Spaniard performs in La Liga with Atletico Madrid.

