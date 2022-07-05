Chelsea defender's proposed move to replace Manchester United bound star stalls: Reports

Ian Maatsen is keen to impress Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea despite looking set to replace Manchester United-bound Tyrell Malacia at Feyenoord, according to The Daily Express.

Manchester United are set to make Malacia their first signing of the summer transfer window. Having already completed his medical, the left-back is expected to be unveiled as a Red Devils player soon, as per Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Dharmesh Sheth @skysports_sheth #MUFC Tyrell Malacia medical complete. Finalising contract and visa process. Formal announcement of Manchester United’s first summer signing expected soon. #Malacia Tyrell Malacia medical complete. Finalising contract and visa process. Formal announcement of Manchester United’s first summer signing expected soon. #Malacia #MUFC

Meanwhile, Feyenoord had identified Chelsea's Maatsen as their preferred candidate to replace Malacia. 90Min even reported that the Eredivisie club are closing in on the 20-year-old's signing last month.

Maatsen was in Rotterdam last week ahead of a permanent move to Feyenoord, according to the aforementioned source. However, it has now emerged that the proposed deal has now hit a roadblock.

It is said that the parties involved could not reach an agreement over a transfer. The Netherlands Under-21s international is now expected to return to Cobham for pre-season training.

Marcos Alonso could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer, having already agreed personal terms with Barcelona. Maatsen could thus establish himself as the backup for Ben Chilwell at Chelsea.

The left-back spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Championship club Coventry City. He scored three goals and provided one assist from 42 appearances across all competitions for the Sky Blues.

Maatsen's performances for Coventry City have seen him pop up on Borussia Dortmund's radar, as per the report. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Feyenoord will return for his services this summer.

Chelsea considering move for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea youngster Maatsen's proposed move to replace Manchester United-bound Malacia has stalled. The two clubs, though, could do business between them this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked the Red Devils to let him leave the club if they receive a satisfactory offer. The Portugal international's situation at Old Trafford appears to have put Tuchel's side on alert.

The Blues are said to be considering a bid for the 37-year-old forward. It remains to be seen if they will approach their Premier League rivals with a formal offer for the player soon.

Tuchel is keen to strengthen his options in attack ahead of the 2022-23 season, having allowed Romelu Lukaku to return to Inter Milan on loan. Ronaldo could now find himself leading the line for the London giants soon.

