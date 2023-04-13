Chelsea defender Thiago Silva linked with sensational return to former club: Reports 

Thiago Silva's former club Fluminense are reportedly planning to rope in the Brazilian captain to their squad for the 2024 season.

Silva has been a central figure in Chelsea's backline since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer in the summer of 2020. He has helped the Blues lift three trophies so far, including the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League crown.

Silva recently signed a new one-year contract with Chelsea, extending his stay in London through to the summer of 2024.

Chilean journalist Jose Tomas Fernandez Pumarino has reported that Fluminense are hoping to lure Silva back to Brazil when his contract with the West London giants ends next year. He tweeted:

"Thiago Silva, with a contract with Chelsea until the end of next season, is one of Fluminense's goals for the 2024 season and they are already working on the formula to achieve said signing in January or July."

Fluminense have long held an interest in the 38-year-old defender, with club president Mario Bittencourt recently confirming his desire to sign Silva in the near future. Speaking to Lance, Bittencourt stated:

"We are first waiting for his decision there with Chelsea, we don't know if he will renew there or not. We are waiting for this news, after that, we will or not start a conversation with him to make him return to Fluminense."

Silva started his career at Fluminense, making 80 appearances for the Brazilian side between 2006 and 2009. He registered nine goals and four assists and guided them to the Copa do Brasil trophy in 2007, before moving to AC Milan.

Thiago Silva returns from two-month injury spell in defeat to Real Madrid

Thiago Silva returned from a long injury spell in the first leg of Chelsea's 2022-23 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash against Real Madrid. The veteran defender, however, could not prevent his side from losing 2-0 to the Spanish giants.

Silva had been out of action since suffering a knee ligament injury in the 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on February 26. He has been one of the few Blues players who have impressed this season. In 32 matches across all competitions, Silva has helped the Premier League side keep 10 clean sheets.

The Brazilian could be back in action on Saturday (April 15), when Chelsea host Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge.

