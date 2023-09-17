Chelsea to demand massive transfer fee to part ways with star player amid interest from Real Madrid - Reports

Chelsea will reportedly allow their captain Reece James, a Real Madrid target, to depart only for a gargantuan offer.

James, 23, is one of the best young attacking full-backs in the game and was handed the Blues' captaincy this summer. In 148 games across competitions since his debut in the 2019-20 season, the Englishman has racked up an impressive tally of 11 goals and 20 assists.

However, James' stint at Stamford Bridge has been blighted by injuries. The player has missed a whopping 86 games across competitions, including six this season. He hasn't played since injuring his hamstring in a 1-1 home draw with Liverpool in the Blues' Premier League opener.

Football365 recently reported that Real Madrid were lining up a £40 million bid for the Blues full-back, who has five more years left in his contract. However, Football Insider (via football365) have reported that it would take a lot more for Los Blancos to lure James out of Stamford Bridge, without mentioning the likely amount.

Currently valued at £65 million by Transfermarkt, James is the player around whom new boss Mauricio Pochettino is looking to build his new-look squad around.

What has Chelsea boss said about Real Madrid-target Reece James' return from injury?

In the immediate aftermath of Reece James' injury last month, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino said that the player would only be away for a few weeks. The Argentine alluded to a potential return after the September intenational break, which is now over, though.

However, it seems like the Real Madrid target might not even be fight for the last league game before the October international break - against Burnley on October 7. Pochettino provided an update on the full-back's recovery on Friday (September 15), via Express:

"He's recovering well. He is starting to do things on the pitch with the ball. He's really well. He's desperate to return and help the team. I hope he's close and hope he can be available before the next international break."

Chelsea have five scheduled games before the next international break - Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Fulham and Burnley in the league, and Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup.