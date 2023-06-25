Chelsea devise plan to complete signing of €75m-rated goalkeeper: Reports

Chelsea are prepared to pay FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa's €75 million in three installments, according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola.

The Blues are in the market for a new goalkeeper amidst concerns about Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy, who is already on the verge of joining Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli. They have been linked with several shot-stoppers, including Inter Milan's Andre Onana and AC Milan's Mike Maignan.

According to the aforementioned source, Costa, 23, is also a player of interest to Chelsea. The London giants regard the Portugal international, who has also been linked with Manchester United, as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe and are confident that he will excel in the Premier League.

However, Porto have been adamant that any club interested in Costa, whose contract runs till 2027, would have to trigger the €75 million release clause in his deal. The Blues, for their part, are prepared to meet the Primeira Liga club's valuation but want to ensure they don't breach financial fair play rules.

Chelsea have thus devised a plan to convince the Portuguese giants to sell the goalkeeper. As per the report, they are prepared to pay Costa's €75 million release clause in three installments. The Premier League giants are willing to pay €25 million immediately, with the remaining sum paid later.

It's unclear whether Porto will accept such an arrangement. The Dragons notably refused Paris Saint-Germain's proposal to pay Vitinha's €40 million release clause in installments last summer. The Ligue 1 champions were thus forced to pay the amount in full for the midfielder.

Costa rose through the ranks at Porto before making his senior debut in their 5-0 away win against Coimbroes in Taca de Portugal in October 2019. He has since made 109 appearances across competitions for the club, keeping 47 clean sheets. The shot-stopper has helped the Dragons win seven trophies, including two Primeira Liga titles.

Chelsea set to make Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson their first summer signing

Chelsea are busy selling players as they look to balance their books after spending over €700 million across the last two transfer windows. However, they are also hard at work on bolstering their ranks ahead of Mauricio Pochettino's first season in charge of the club.

The Blues are set to make Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson their first signing of the summer. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, they have agreed a €37 million deal with the La Liga club for the Senegal international.

It's worth noting that the forward has a €35 million release clause in his contract with the Yellow Submarine. However, the London giants have agreed to pay more to avoid having to give the full sum in one go. According to Sky Sports, Jackson will undergo his medical on Sunday (June 25) ahead of putting pen to paper on a long-term deal.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are working on a deal to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion. The Seagulls, though, want over €115 million for the Ecuadorian, as per The Athletic. The midfielder is also the subject of interest from Manchester United.

