Chelsea in direct talks with Barcelona to sign Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong - Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly on course to hijack Manchester United's move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer.

According to journalist David Ornstein, the Blues are attempting to make at least a couple more signings before the transfer window slams shuton September 1.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Chelsea have offered Brighton £50m+ for Marc Cucurella. Not yet done as theathletic.com/3473710/2022/0… Chelsea have offered Brighton £50m+ for Marc Cucurella. Not yet done as #BHAFC seek higher fee & replacement: Colwill top target. Cucurella personal terms agreed. #CFC also in talks with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong + hope to strike deal @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Chelsea have offered Brighton £50m+ for Marc Cucurella. Not yet done as #BHAFC seek higher fee & replacement: Colwill top target. Cucurella personal terms agreed. #CFC also in talks with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong + hope to strike deal @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/3473710/2022/0…

Thomas Tuchel's side are believed to be keen to sign Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion and have reportedly offered over £50 million for the 23-year-old. In a shocking turn of events, the west London club are also in talks with Barcelona for midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who is also on Manchester United's radar.

As per The Express, Manchester United have been seriously pursuing the Dutchman. The club are eager to sign a replacement for Paul Pogba, who left Old Trafford after the expiration of his contract on June 30. Former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is keen to reunite with De Jong at United.

Chelsea could, however, hijack Manchester United's move. The Blues possess a couple of aging midfielders in Jorginho and N'Golo Kante, who are in their thirties and have entered the final year of their respective contracts.

Thomas Tuchel's side will therefore be keen to sign long-term replacements for the duo. Frenkie de Jong's passing, vision, and technical ability make him the ideal replacement for Jorginho at Stamford Bridge.

As per David Ornstein [via Utd District], Manchester United have reached an agreement with Barcelona over a €85 million transfer fee for Frenkie de Jong. However, the midfielder is yet to accept a move to Old Trafford.

On the other hand, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has revealed that he has been told that De Jong would prefer to join the London-based club over Manchester United.

Gary Neville @GNev2 Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Chelsea are reportedly hoping to "hijack" Manchester United's move for Frenkie de Jong Chelsea are reportedly hoping to "hijack" Manchester United's move for Frenkie de Jong 👀 I was in Miami when Barca were there playing two weeks ago and I got told ( third hand ) De Jong preferred staying at Barca or Chelsea and London. Wasn’t a concrete source but this follows that thought. twitter.com/skysportspl/st… I was in Miami when Barca were there playing two weeks ago and I got told ( third hand ) De Jong preferred staying at Barca or Chelsea and London. Wasn’t a concrete source but this follows that thought. twitter.com/skysportspl/st…

The Blues will be able to offer him the chance to play Champions League football next season. Thomas Tuchel's side have also signed two top quality players in the form of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.

