Chelsea discuss deal to sign 25-year-old Switzerland international: Reports

Chelsea have discussed a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. The Blues already have Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga in their ranks. Both players are still on long-term contracts.

The Blues, however, are interested in bringing in a first-choice goalkeeper in the summer. Kobel, a Swiss international, has emerged as a potential target.

The player joined Borussia Dortmund in 2019 and has since made 70 appearances for the German club, keeping 24 clean sheets. He has made 30 appearances across competitions for Dortmund this season, keeping 13 clean sheets. Kobel's performances have made him a player to watch out for.

Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg provided an update on the Blues' interest in Kobel. Plettenberg reported:

“News #Kobel: Chelsea is monitoring the goalkeeper market & Kobel is one of the names they have discussed internally. They are also in a good contact with his agents. But not more at this stage. It’s not hot. Kobel is very likely to stay at #BVB in summer and #CFC has other candidates on their list.”

The 25-year-old has also represented the Switzerland national team four times in his career. However, he is primarily a back-up to Bayern Munich's Yann Sommer.

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez eyeing a strong end to the season

Enzo Fernandez became the most expensive player in the history of British football when Chelsea splashed €121 million on him in the summer. While the west Londoners have struggled this season, Fernandez has been good since his deadline-day move.

The Argentine midfielder has so far provided two assists in 15 appearances for the Blues. Frank Lampard's team, however, are 11th in the league.

Fernandez, though, is keeping a positive attitude as he told the media ahead of the clash against Brentford (via Chelsea's website):

"It is a very important game and a key occasion. We have had to suffer the disappointment of being knocked out of the Champions League, which was a tough blow for us, but it is now back to work and doing our job out on the field. It is very important that we finish well in the Premier League and we have a great opportunity to start that tonight."

Chelsea have 39 points on the board from their 31 league matches this campaign. Brentford, meanwhile, are 10th with 44 points from 32 matches this term.

