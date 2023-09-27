Chelsea earmark two Serie A stars to upgrade left-back position if Real Madrid target leaves - reports

Chelsea have reportedly earmarked Serie A stars Theo Hernandez and Federico Dimarco as they look to upgrade the left-back position if Real Madrid target Marc Cucurella leaves the club.

According to Calciomercato.it (h/t TeamTalk), Cucurella is concerned about his playing time and could leave the club if it doesn't improve. He hasn't played in the Premier League this season, with Mauricio Pochettino preferring Ben Chilwell and Ian Maatsen ahead of him.

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Cucurella's situation and a move in January isn't out of the equation. In the event of the 25-year-old Spaniard's departure, Chelsea could make a move for Hernandez or Dimarco.

The Serie A duo are regarded as two of the finest attacking left-backs in Europe. They are both 25 years old and have a contract that expires in the summer of 2026.

Hernandez, who joined AC Milan from Real Madrid in 2019, has registered 25 goals and 28 assists in 172 games across competitions. His rapid pace makes him a threat in the final third and allows him to recover well if his team is caught on the counter.

Dimarco, meanwhile, plays on the other side of Milan. He has been on Inter Milan's books for the entirety of his professional career, making 104 appearances where has scored nine times and laid out 18 assists.

Cucurella's exit, meanwhile, could raise some cash for the Blues to spend in the market. Not only did he cost over £60 million to sign last year but he also has just a shade under five years left on his contract.

Chelsea prepare for Brighton clash as poor form continues

Chelsea's fortune hasn't changed much under Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine manager was hired at the end of last season after the Blues finished 12th in the league.

Their horrendous form has continued in this campaign as they sit 14th in the table with just five points from six matches. Their latest game ended in a 1-0 league defeat to Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

The EFL Cup third-round clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at home on Wednesday (27 September) provides them with a chance to fix their poor form. It could also be a realistic trophy for them to chase this season.

It is still early in the season to be drawing conclusions but a poor finish in the Premier League can be salvaged to some extent if the team wins silverware. Chelsea's last trophy came over two years ago when they won the UEFA Super Cup by beating Villarreal on penalties at Windsor Park.