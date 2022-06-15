Chelsea edge closer to completing signing of 25-year-old star - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly keen to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele this summer. The Frenchman's contract with the Catalan giants is set to expire on June 30.

According to The Athletic, the Blues are are edging closer to securing the 25-year-old's signature. A lack of goals and creativity in attack was one of the major reasons behind their inability to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title last season.

The likes of Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, and Callum Hudson-Odoi scored just 15 Premier League goals between them in the 2021/22 season.

Romelu Lukaku endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign as well, scoring just 15 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions. The 28-year-old struggled to adapt to Thomas Tuchel's system at Chelsea. A lack of adequate service from the wings and midfield is also attributed to the striker's lack of goals. The Blues are therefore expected to sign a top-quality winger this summer.

As per Dean Jones, Chelsea were interested in a move for Ousmane Dembele during the January transfer window. However, the transfer failed to materialize.

The 25-year-old put his failure to secure a move away from Camp Nou behind him by enjoying a stunning second half of the season. He thrived under the guidance of Xavi and went on to provide 11 assists in his last 13 La Liga appearances. He ended the season as La Liga's top assist provider with 13 assists in 20 games.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's directness, dribbling, speed, passing, and crossing ability could make him the ideal partner for Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea.

Dembele's representatives are rumored to have rejected Barcelona's latest contract offer as per Sique Rodriguez. Hence, he looks set to run down his contract and become a free agent this summer. Chelsea will be keen to secure his signature before the commencement of their pre-season tour on July 17.

Ousmane Dembele's potential arrival could lead to Christian Pulisic leaving Chelsea

Chelsea have a multitude of wingers and attacking midfielders within their squad. The Blues must part ways with some of their attacking players to create space in the squad for the potential arrival of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

Christian Pulisic could potentially be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer. The American joined the west London club from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019 for £58 million. He was expected to be the ideal replacement for Eden Hazard, who left the club to join Real Madrid that summer.

Pulisic enjoyed an impressive start to life at Stamford Bridge as he scored nine goals in 25 league games in his debut campaign with the club. Recurring injuries and inconsistent performances have, however, hampered his progress at Chelsea.

He was unable to nail down a regular place in Tuchel's starting line-up last season and could fall down the pecking order if the club signs Ousmane Dembele. According to Si.com, Liverpool are interested in signing the 23-year-old forward. The Reds view him as a potential replacement for Sadio Mane, who has been linked with a move away from the club.

