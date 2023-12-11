Chelsea emerge as frontrunners in race to sign Real Madrid-bound Endrick’s Palmeiras teammate: Reports

Chelsea have positioned themselves as the frontrunners in the pursuit of Palmeiras' young sensation, Estevao Willian. The 16-year-old prodigy is teammates with Endrick, who is set to join Real Madrid in 2024.

Estevao has emerged as one of the top talents in the Brazilian Serie A, which has placed him on the Blues' radar. Recent developments, as reported by 90min (via Football London), suggest that Stamford Bridge are intensifying their efforts to secure the right-winger's signature.

Estevao has already made his mark at the Under-17 level for Brazil, scoring three times in five appearances.

Chelsea, under the guidance of new owner Todd Boehly, have been consistently investing in young talents from South America. This is evident from their acquisitions of Andrey Santos and Angelo, and the upcoming £17 million transfer of Kendry Paez from Independiente del Valle in 2025.

However, the race for Estevao also includes Premier League giants Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United. These top sides are all reportedly keen on luring the young Brazilian to European football.

Chelsea's Mauricio Pochettino eyes January window for revival

Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino has hinted at the necessity of bolstering the squad in the upcoming January transfer window. This suggestion comes in the wake of the Blues' recent slump, marked by consecutive defeats, the latest being a 2-0 setback against Everton at Goodison Park.

The result has left the Blues languishing in 12th place in the Premier League. They are 18 points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool and a mere 10 points clear of the relegation zone after 16 games.

Under Pochettino's stewardship, Chelsea welcomed 13 new players in the summer, cumulatively worth more than £400 million. However, these additions are yet to yield the desired impact. The manager has now stressed the need for further reinforcements, telling the press (via Sky Sports):

"After the first half of the season, we need to check. That is the reality. If we are not receiving enough, maybe we need to do some movement. That is the thing to analyse with the sporting directors, to see if we can change this dynamic and improve in the second half of the season."

"We need to be more aggressive. Then it's a massive assessment and when the transfer window opens, we will see what we can do. I don't say if I am going to ask for more or less players. It's to see if the perception matches the reality. We are missing something. We need to improve our reality."

Chelsea's market movement in January could be pivotal in redefining their season and potentially restoring their status as top-four contenders.