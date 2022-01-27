Chelsea in 'encouraging talks' with star player over contract extension - Reports

Antonio Rudiger is reportedly edging closer to signing a new deal at Chelsea. The German defender is keen to stay at the club despite interest from Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich.

As per a report by Daily Telegraph's Matt Law, there have been 'encouraging talks' between Rudiger's entourage and Chelsea. The report adds that the two sides are close to an agreement, but nothing has been finalized yet.

Rudiger's contract at the club expires at the end of the season, and he is free to talk with any club right now. However, he is committed to Chelsea and is keen on staying at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich have reportedly expressed interest in signing the German defender. All clubs are willing to match his wage demands – something the Blues are yet to do.

Antonio Rudiger confirms he wants to stay at Chelsea

Sky Sports recently caught up with Rudiger as he spoke about the contract situation. The German claims his family loves staying in London and do not want a sudden change.

"Talks are between my side and the club, and that's everything you need to know. You need to listen to the missus. You have to think about your family. My kids were born here in London so that tells you that my family feel great here. The rest is up to other people to make decisions and then we will see if we come together or not," he said.

When asked if he was committed to the club despite the expiring contract, he added:

"Yes, I find it easy to do. I'm not just saying words, I'm fully committed to the cause. I think I've always shown that. There were worse times than this so that's why for me I've found it easy to deal with. I'm focused on what is happening here and on the pitch. I owe it to everyone here around the club, the coach, my team-mates and my family so that's why I'm only focused about the important things. The other things are speculation - I cannot say anything about that."

The Blues are working on contracts of Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta as well, but the duo are expected to leave the club in the summer.

