Chelsea enquired about midfielder with £35 million release clause on deadline day - Reports

Chelsea expressed an interest in Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge before signing Denis Zakaria on loan from Juventus on transfer deadline day, according to The Star.

Chelsea made two major additions to their squad on the final day of the summer transfer window. They strengthened their attack with the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, while Zakaria was also roped in.

It was evident that signing a defensive midfielder was at the top of the Blues' agenda going into the deadline day. They even made a £43 million offer for Ajax's Edson Alvarez in the final days of the window.

However, the London giants were forced to look elsewhere as the Eredivisie champions refused to sell the 24-year-old. They eventually brought in Zakaria on an initial loan deal from Juventus.

Zakaria, though, was not the only player Chelsea considered as an alternative for Alvarez. According to the aforementioned source, they enquired about Berge's availability on transfer deadline day.

Thomas Tuchel's side expressed an interest in signing the 24-year-old on loan, as per the report. However, they decided against making a formal offer following talks with Sheffield United.

Berge is said to have attracted interest from a number of teams in the Premier League. While Liverpool were among the clubs linked with a move for him, it is unclear whether they initiated talks with the Blades.

Belgian giants Club Brugge reportedly made two offers to sign the midfielder in the final days of the window. However, they did not possess the financial muscle power to trigger the £35 million release clause in his contract.

Berge has thus had to stay at Bramall Lane despite attracting interest from a host of clubs. Sheffield United, though, will be delighted to have retained his services as they look to earn promotion to the Premier League.

Chelsea could sign Zakaria permanently

The Blues have taken Zakaria from Juventus on loan for the rest of the season. However, they also have the option to make the Switzerland international's move permanent for around £30 million.

It is worth noting that Zakaria only joined Juventus in January this year. The Serie A giants signed him from Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach for a deal worth around £7.5 million.

The 25-year-old, though, found his playing time restricted in Turin. He clocked just 823 minutes of playing time across all competitions for the Bianconeri last season.

Zakaria will now be hopeful of regaining his form and momentum at Stamford Bridge.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer