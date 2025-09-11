Chelsea enquired about signing Arsenal attacker during transfer talks for Noni Madueke: Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea reportedly made an inquiry for Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri during their negotiations for the sale of Noni Madueke. The two clubs were in talks over the Englishman this summer, and the Blues tried to lure the teenager from the Emirates.

Ad

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea were keen on getting Nwaneri before he penned a new deal at Arsenal. He reported that the two sides held talks while they were discussing terms for the transfer of Madueke.

It was not the first time the Italian journalist mentioned the possible transfer. He reported in his Give Me Sport column in July and wrote:

"The relationship between Arsenal and Chelsea is excellent, and this is why at some point, the two clubs also discussed another possibility during Madueke talks. The Blues understood around 10 days ago that the agreement for Ethan Nwaneri’s new deal at the Emirates Stadium was not done yet, due to the player’s camp requesting more guarantees over game time, leading to some explanations being wanted by agents and family ahead of summer signings for Arteta. In that moment, sources revealed that Chelsea asked to be informed on Nwaneri's situation and also suggested a potential discussion in a separate story from Madueke."

Ad

Trending

Nwaneri ended up snubbing interest and signing a new deal at the Emirates. He penned a long-term deal with the club until 2030, having played 37 matches for the first team during the 2024/25 season.

Arsenal signed Noni Madueke from Chelsea for £52 million

Arsenal signed Noni Madueke in the summer of 2025, after agreeing a £52 million deal with Chelsea. The Englishman left Enzo Maresca's side just days before the FIFA Club World Cup final, and completed his move to the Emirates.

Ad

Speaking to the club's media team after sealing the move, Madueke explained his decision and said:

"I'm somebody who goes with my gut feeling a lot of the time and I feel like it's steered me in the right direction so far. I don't think it's going to be any different here. I think it's going to be a great success and I'm really happy to be here. It's already a great team with a clear identity and I can't wait to bring my style to the team and try and help the boys as much as possible to take that next step."

Noni Madueke played 92 matches for the Stamford Bridge side, scoring 20 goals and assisting nine times. He has played thrice for Arsenal so far, and is yet to score or assist for them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More