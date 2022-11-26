Chelsea enter race for Manchester United target with €75 million release clause - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing FC Porto goalkeeper and Manchester United target Diogo Costa. The two Premier League giants could enter a bidding war for the Portugal international, who is currently plying a trade in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

According to reports in Relevo, super agent Jorge Mendes has offered Costa to Chelsea as they look to possibly replace Edouard Mendy, who has suffered a drastic dip in form recently.

The Senegal international was an instant hit after joining the Stamford Bridge outfit in the 2020 summer transfer window. He replaced Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper and led them to a UEFA Champions League title.

However, he failed to maintain the level of performance and has recently been replaced by Kepa as the first-choice shot-stopper. Mendy has nine Premier League appearances under his belt this season and has managed to keep only one clean sheet.

Though Mendy still has three years left on his contract with the Blues, Chelsea are actively looking for a replacement and Costa could be the one player they get on board. The Portugal international has kept nine clean sheets so far this season in 19 games across different leagues.

But they will have to fend off interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are also looking for a possible David de Gea replacement. The Spaniard has entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and could leave the club next summer.

Atletico Madrid are another club reportedly interested in Costa, who is currently with the Portugal national team in Qatar. He has a €75 million release clause in his contract with Porto, as per the aforementioned report.

Chelsea and Manchester United target started for Portugal in their 3-2 win over Ghana in their FIFA World Cup opener. All five goals of the match came in the second half, with Cristiano Ronaldo opening the scoring for Portugal from the spot.

Andre Ayew equalized for the African giants before goals from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao gave Fernando Santos's side a two-goal cushion. Osman Bukari then scored a minute before full-time to set things up for a nervy finish.

Costa almost cost Portugal two points. The goalkeeper rolled the ball in front of him instead of kicking it out, unaware that Ghana's Inaki Williams was lurking behind.

The Ghana forward slipped as he tried to snatch the ball away, which allowed the Portuguese defenders to clear the ball and ensure the match finished 3-2 in Portugal's favor.

Costa will next be seen in action when Portugal lock horns with Uruguay on Tuesday, November 29.

