Chelsea enter race to sign £130 million-rated Real Madrid and Liverpool transfer target: Reports

Real Madrid and Liverpool have been joined by Chelsea in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next year, according to The Daily Telegraph.

At just 19 years of age, Jude Bellingham has racked up 100 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, contributing 31 goals in the process. He is thus quickly becoming the most sought-after player in the world.

The England international is primed to be at the center of a tug of war in next summer's transfer window. Real Madrid and Liverpool are already said to be at the front of the queue for him.

However, more clubs are expected to join the race for Bellingham in the coming months. In fact, Chelsea are already playing catch-up in the chase, according to the aforementioned source.

Real Madrid and Liverpool have been working on a potential deal for the Dortmund star for months. The Blues, though, believe they have enough time to emerge as serious contenders to sign the midfielder.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has thus been trying to make 'inroads' into Bellingham's camp, as per the report. He is looking to forge relationships that he believes will be key to the team's pursuit of the player.

The London giants, though, should be wary of more clubs joining the hunt for the teenager. There are concerns that Manchester City will also enter the race to sign the Dortmund midfielder.

Graham Potter's side are reportedly keen to sign a top midfielder at the end of the season. Bellingham is said to be a top candidate, while West Ham United's Declan Rice remains an option.

Meanwhile, Dortmund are determined to retain the Englishman's services beyond next summer. However, they may be forced to cash in on the youngster, who has his contract expiring in 2025.

How has Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea target Bellingham fared for Dortmund?

Bellingham has made 10 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund this season. He has found the back of the net thrice in those matches, with one of them coming against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

The midfielder, who is wanted by the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid, has also impressed for the England national team recently. He started in both of their UEFA Nations League matches during this international break.

Bellingham notably earned a penalty in the Three Lions' 3-3 draw against Germany this week. He is thus expected to play an important role in the team's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

