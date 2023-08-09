Chelsea enter race to sign defender linked with Arsenal and Barcelona – Reports

Chelsea have reportedly joined the transfer race to snap up Arsenal and Barcelona target Ivan Fresneda in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Blues are currently reshaping their entire squad under new manager Mauricio Pochettino's directions. They have spent over £180 million to rope in six new stars ahead of the start of their 2023-24 season.

Now, according to Todofichajes, Chelsea are aiming to add Fresneda to their ranks this summer to bolster their defensive depth. They are hoping to lure the right-back away from Real Valladolid as they feel the need to sign yet another backup for the injury-prone Reece James.

However, the Stamford Bridge outfit are likely to face competition from Arsenal and Barcelona in the upcoming few weeks. All of them are said to be willing to activate the player's £17 million release clause.

Fresneda, who has a deal until June 2025 at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla, is allegedly keen to secure a permanent move to Barcelona. However, he is said to be open to joining either of the London clubs soon.

So far, the 18-year-old has made 26 appearances for Real Valladolid.

Arsenal urged to sign Chelsea striker soon

Arsenal are likely to be without Gabriel Jesus' services for a number of weeks after the Brazilian injured his ankle last week. In light of their crisis, former Tottenham Hotspur star Darren Bent told talkSPORT:

"I said it before about number nines that are out there. I'm a big fan of Eddie Nketiah. I know not everyone is, but he's a goal-scorer... if you give him opportunities he will score. I think Folarin Balogun did well on loan, so fans are kind of crying out to see what he can do."

Suggesting Romelu Lukaku as a competition for Jesus, Bent added:

"But I even said for a year, if it was an option, I would take Lukaku. I know that Arsenal fans are probably thinking, 'Absolutely not!', but I think I would. He's got pedigree in the Premier League, he's a big, physical presence, he's a battering ram. A little bit like when Olivier Giroud was at Arsenal... others too can play off the Chelsea man."

Lukaku, 30, spent the entirety of last season on loan at Inter Milan. He contributed 14 goals and seven assists in just 1988 minutes of first-team action, spread across 37 overall appearances for the Nerazzurri.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have snapped up two new first-team forwards this summer, namely Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson.