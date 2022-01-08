Chelsea establish contact with agent of Manchester United target: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly made an approach for Manchester United target Boubacar Kamara. The midfielder is being sought after by many of Europe's biggest clubs.

According to FootMercato, Kamara has already rejected four contract extension offers from Marseille and wants to leave the club. However, it is unlikely he will leave in January.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United have reportedly been monitoring his situation for a long time. The duo will, however, have to fend off the likes of Bayern Munich and Barcelona, who are also admirers of Kamara.

The report states that Chelsea have already made contact with Kamara's agent. However, there are no details about whether the Blues are trying to sign the Frenchman in January or in the summer.

Kamara has had a strong start to the season for Marseille and has been ever-present in Jorge Sampaoli's side. The midfielder's versatility has also allowed him to play at the heart of the defense as well, which is a huge reason as to why so many of Europe's top clubs are interested in signing the Frenchman.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United can use a player like Kamara

Kamara in action for Marseille

Chelsea signed Spanish midfielder Saul on loan from Atletico Madrid last summer to add depth to their squad. However, the Spaniard has flopped, having only made five league appearances for the Blues so far.

If Chelsea were to dip into the transfer market in January, signing Kamara would be a smart option as the Frenchman could play a variety role in the center of the park. Thomas Tuchel could even deploy him at centre-back if he ever needed to.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have needed to address their midfield for a while now. The Red Devils have not been able to figure out a suitable midfield partnership for almost half a decade. With Paul Pogba's future in doubt, Nemanja Matic in the twilight of his career and the likes of Fred and Donny van de Beek not being able to hold down a starting spot, adding Kamara to the team could be the perfect move for Ralf Rangnick's side.

The Frenchman will provide Manchester United with some muscle in the center of the park and, at just 21-years old, he will be the anchor of Manchester United's midfield for years to come.

UtdXclusive @UtdXclusive - #mufc are in advanced talks to sign Boubacar Kamara for around €10m. [Le10sport] 📝 - #mufc are in advanced talks to sign Boubacar Kamara for around €10m. [Le10sport]

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava