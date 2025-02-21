Chelsea expected to rival Barcelona in race to sign 25-year-old winger: Reports

Chelsea and Barcelona are likely to engage in a battle for Rafael Leao's signature this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Portuguese forward's future with AC Milan is up in the air after they were knocked out of the Champions League playoffs.

The Serie A giants lost to Feyenoord via a 2-1 aggregate score in the two-legged playoffs and the defeat is likely to have financial repercussions for the club. The Rossoneri are currently seventh in the league table after 24 games, already 15 points adrift of leaders Napoli.

Sergio Conceicao's side are five points behind Juventus on fourth and no longer guaranteed Champions League football next season. As such, AC Milan are apparently planning to offload the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fikayo Tomori, and Samu Chukwueze and Malick Thiaw this summer.

It is now believed that Leao could also be added to the list, much to the delight of Chelsea and Barcelona. The Catalans enquired about the Portuguese earlier this season but were apparently told that he is not for sale.

The LaLiga giants have a fiery attack that boasts the likes of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, along with the ageless Robert Lewandowski. However, Barcelona are keen to add more options to Hansi Flick's roster and have identified Leao as a target.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also eager to upgrade their faltering attack and Leao has popped up on their radar. Arsenal were previously interested in the 25-year-old, who could ignite a bidding war for his services this summer.

The Portuguese has registered nine goals and eight assists from 35 games across competitions and is under contract with AC Milan until 2028.

Are Chelsea eyeing a Barcelona forward?

Chelsea have apparently set their sights on Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, according to Fichajes.net. The Blues are looking for new attackers ahead of the summer amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Christopher Nkunku.

The Frenchman has struggled for chances under Enzo Maresca and could be on his way at the end of the season. Meanwhile, the London giants have also offloaded Joao Felix on loan in the winter and the Portuguese isn't part of the club's long-term plans.

Chelsea are now ready to offer €30 million for Torres to address the situation. The Spaniard is behind Robert Lewandowski in the pecking order at Barcelona and has struggled for chances this season. The 24-year-old has registered 10 goals and three assists from 26 games this term.

