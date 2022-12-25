Chelsea express interest in 23-year-old La Liga midfielder ahead of January transfer window: Reports

Chelsea have some midfield issues to resolve as Graham Potter looks to get the team's season back on track. N'Golo Kante and Jorginho, two players who have been pillars in midfield for the Blues in recent times, are both in the final year of their respective contracts.

Kante's age and his struggles with injuries have been a major concern this season. There is a good chance that the Frenchman will leave next summer when his deal expires.

The Blues have now turned their attention to La Liga in their quest to bolster options in the middle of the pitch. Journalist Simon Phillips has reported that Real Sociedad starlet Martin Zubimendi has emerged as a major interest for Chelsea.

Zubimendi, a product of Sociedad's youth academy, has established himself as an undisputed starter for the Basque club. He has started 13 out of his team's 14 La Liga clashes this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Phillips told GiveMeSport:

“I was given the name Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, a Spain international. Chelsea have registered their official interest in him with his agent, so they have started that."

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Chelsea are planning to check the status of Real Sociedad's 23-year-old Spanish midfielder Martín Zubimendi.

Potter's team, however, will have to pip Barcelona if they are to secure Zubimendi's signature.

The Catalan club's hierarchy is a major admirer of the midfielder and see the player as a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets.

Phillips acknowledged that fact as well, saying:

"Barcelona are another club that are interested in signing him. Apparently, Xavi really likes him.”

The Blues will return to action on December 27 when they take on Bournemouth in a home clash in the Premier League.

Graham Potter confirmed absentees as Chelsea prepare for Premier League return

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea are set to miss six major stars in their first team as Graham Potter prepares his side for the clash against Bournemouth. Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic are set to miss out after their extended FIFA World Cup campaign.

Wesley Fofana, Armando Broja, and N'Golo Kante will all be absent due to their respective injury woes.

In a pre-match press conference, Potter said (via Football.London):

"We're still waiting on Hakim and Mateo, They went to third and fourth place [in the World Cup], played the game as well. It's a big demand for them, they wont' be available for the game as a consequence."

LDN @LDNFootbalI Fee agreed (€12m)

Personal terms agreed

Medical complete



Chelsea’s first January signing - David Datro Fofana… Fee agreed (€12m)Personal terms agreedMedical completeChelsea’s first January signing - David Datro Fofana… ✅ Fee agreed (€12m)✅ Personal terms agreed✅ Medical completeChelsea’s first January signing - David Datro Fofana… 💥 https://t.co/OKl83bREb8

Potter stated that James could be back, having played 65 minutes in a recent friendly. He said:

"Wesley just had a little setback which can sometimes happen at the very last stage of the rehab, so a couple of weeks, he won't be available for the game. Armando [Broja] is a big loss in terms of the time he is out. Reece [James] is back in. He's been training with us and completed 65 minutes in the week."

He added:

"Still without Ruben, still without Ben Chilwell, obviously Kante, Mendy has had a couple of days training with us. He's a while. He'll be end of February, or the start of March."

Chelsea are currently eighth in the Premier League table with 21 points on the board from 14 games.

