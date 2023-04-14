Chelsea extend contract of player signed in January for additional year, keeping him at the club until 2032 - Reports

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who was signed from Benfica in January for a British record transfer fee of €121 million, has extended his contract for a further year, keeping him at the club until 2032 (via TyC Sports).

Fernandez has quickly become an indispensable part of the Blues midfield since his arrival. The Argentine has made 13 appearances for the Blues, registering two assists to his name. While he initially signed a long-term contract until 2031, his most recent deal will run until 2032. The length of the deal is quite fascinating to say the least.

Fernandez was named the young player of the tournament during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. His stellar performances garnered the attention of top European clubs. Fernandez made seven appearances for La Albiceleste in Qatar, registering a goal and an assist.

Chelsea's co-owners, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, managed to secure a last-minute deal after a lengthy negotiation process with Benfica.

Frank Lampard reacted to Chelsea's defeat in the UEFA Champions League

Caretaker manager Frank Lampard lost his second straight game in charge as the Blues were defeated 2-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to the media after the match, Lampard said (via Chelsea's official website):

"It was a big challenge for us, he period with 11 men, we were in the game and we had some chances, but I think we could have utilised our strengths better, especially the system with the wing-backs, we could be more urgent."

He further added:

"I could see opportunities there tonight and we had good spirit, playing with 10 men in the last half-hour, we didn’t let them have a lot of chances. I liked that part of the game and we have to believe it is possible."

The second leg between Chelsea and Real Madrid will take place at Stamford Bridge on April 18. Ben Chilwell will miss the tie after getting sent off in the first leg for a foul on Brazilian attacker Rodrygo.

