Chelsea extensively scouting 21-year-old Frenchman, also interested in signing Premier League midfielder this summer - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly weighing up a move for French youngster Aurelien Tchouameni in the 2022 summer transfer window. The Blues are also rumored to be interested in signing West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice in the same summer.

According to GOAL, the Blues are in the process of running an in-depth scouting of Tchouameni. Thomas Tuchel's side are said to be monitoring his attitude and personal life ahead of a potential bid for his signature in the next transfer window.

The French midfielder is currently one of the most exciting youngsters in the game. Tchouameni is currently at AS Monaco, where he has blossomed into an incredible player. The 21-year-old, who joined the club in the summer of 2020, managed three goals and four assists across competitions in his first season with Monaco.

Tchouameni has followed that up with two goals in 28 appearances in the ongoing campaign. He was also part of the French national team squad that won the UEFA Nations League in 2021.

Meanwhile, West Ham's Rice has been monitored by Chelsea for some time now. The Hammers midfielder was pursued by Chelsea last summer as well, but chose to stay at the London Stadium.

Rice has fuelled West Ham's bid to qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season. The 22-year-old has three goals and four assists in 24 matches, putting in multiple quality performances in the Premier League and UEFA Europa League.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reportedly keen on bringing back Conor Gallagher

While reports have suggested that Chelsea will target both Tchouameni and Rice, they are unlikely to sign both players. Monaco and West Ham are likely to request massive bids for their respective stars.

Luckily, the Blues have an excellent option in the form of academy product Conor Gallagher, who is currently on a season-long loan at Crystal Palace. Gallagher has set the stage alight since moving to Selhurst Park, recording six goals and three assists in 17 Premier League matches this term.

According to GOAL, Chelsea boss Tuchel is reportedly interested in reintegrating the 21-year-old into his squad for next season. Bringing Gallagher back would allow the Blues to prioritize the signing of either Tchouameni or Rice and go all-out to bring in the player they prefer.

